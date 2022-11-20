Jump to content

Terrorists face longer behind bars for offences committed in prison

Terrorist prisoners will have all offences committed in jail referred to police within one week for investigation

Holly Bancroft
Sunday 20 November 2022 19:37
Dominic Raab wants to increase punishments for terrorists who commit crimes behind bars

Terrorist prisoners who commit offences in jail could face longer behind bars under new plans announced by justice secretary Dominic Raab.

Under the old system, additional offences carried out by prisoners - such as vandalising cells or dealing in contraband - are dealt with by prison governors and usually have a maximum sentence of 42 days.

Now, terrorist offenders will have all offences committed in jail referred to police within one week for investigation. They will then potentially face prosecution, and significantly longer sentences.

Mr Raab said that this change will keep communities safer from those unwilling to change their ways.

“Terrorist offenders pose a grave risk to public safety, and they must face the full consequences of their actions – whether on the street or behind bars,” he said.

“This important change means any transgression will come with the prospect of significantly more prison time and keep our communities safer, for longer, from those unwilling to change their ways.”

The move comes following a review of terrorist activity in jails in England and Wales by the Government’s independent reviewer of terrorist legislation, Jonathan Hall KC.

In his report, Mr Hall said public confidence in the criminal justice system is shaken if people enter prison only to become more dangerous.

Prisons must not be allowed to become a second opportunity for committed terrorists whose attack plans are thwarted in the community,” he said.

“More fundamentally, public confidence in the criminal justice system is shaken if terrorism occurs in prison or if people enter prison only to (become) more dangerous: and the ability of prisons to function is gravely degraded if prison officers fear imminent terrorist attack.”

Press Assocation contributed to this report.

