Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dominic Raab’s decision to put fewer inmates into open prisons before they are released is making the public less safe, the head of the Parole Board has warned.

Chief executive Martin Jones said that changes introduced last year mean that people are being freed “without crucial testing” in conditions where they are allowed controlled access to employment, education and the local community.

“When a prisoner is afforded a successful period in open conditions it makes the public safer and increases the chance that the individual can succeed on release by their gradual reintegration back into society,” he wrote in a document published by the Prison Reform Trust.

“So it is hard not to be concerned that since June 2022, the secretary of state [Mr Raab] has chosen not even to seek the board’s advice in a much higher proportion of cases, and his officials have chosen not to take our advice in nearly nine out of every 10 cases where we have recommended a progressive move to open conditions.”

Mr Jones said that in the past, the Parole Board’s recommendations had “almost always” been accepted, but the position had flipped since a higher bar for transfer to open conditions was introduced without consultation in June.

The Parole Board chief said the shift will “inevitably lead to some people being released without crucial testing”, while others stay in custody for longer than necessary.

He issued the warning days after The Independent revealed that one person is killed every three days on average by an offender on probation in England and Wales.

The litany of errors leading up to the murder of Zara Aleena by serial offender Jordan McSweeney has shone a spotlight on dangerous gaps in the monitoring of people leaving prison.

McSweeney’s release was not considered by the Parole Board because he was wrongly categorised as a medium, rather than high, risk prisoner and his previous burglary offence did not qualify for an indeterminate sentence.

Mr Jones said the Parole Board was “very cautious in its decision making”, with only a quarter of people considered for release freed every year and under one in 200 convicted of a serious further offence.

“We should not shy away from telling victims and the public why and how we make our robust decisions,” he warned, saying that previous governments had sought to downgrade political influence in release decisions, basing them on “evidence and the law” rather than handing more power to ministers.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 30 January 2023 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon using a camera during her visit to BBC Studioworks in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2023 Passersby chat with the police as they arrive to see King Charles III and the Princess Royal attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 28 January 2023 People at a vigil at Lurgan Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh in memory of murder victim Natalie McNally and opposing violence against women PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2023 Firefighters use hoses to dampen down at the scene of a fire at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, London, which has been destroyed by the blaze which began in the early hours of the morning PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2023 Huskies pull their musher during a training run before this weekend’s annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, in Feshiebridge Reuters UK news in pictures 25 January 2023 A knitted topper celebrating Burns Night placed on a post box in Alloway, Ayrshire PA UK news in pictures 24 January 2023 Deer graze during sunrise at Ashton Court Estate, Bristol, where clear misty skies and a cold morning brings frost across parts of the south west UK PA UK news in pictures 23 January 2023 Ambulance workers on the picket line outside the Donnington Ambulance Hub, at Donnington, near Telford, Shropshire. Thousands of members of Unison, Unite and the GMB unions are set to walk out across England and Wales on Monday as part of continued industrial action in the health service PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2023 Performers taking part in a parade involving costumes, lion dances and floats, during Chinese New Year celebrations in London PA UK news in pictures 21 Janaury 2023 Everton fans hold up banners protesting against the board of directors during their Premier League match against West Ham at the London Stadium PA UK news in pictures 20 January 2023 A pair of swans fly over a frozen pond in Bushy Park in London PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2023 People take part in a demonstration in support of trans rights outside the UK Government Office in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 18 January 2023 A member of the Royal College of Nursing holds their dog whilst on the picket line outside King’s College Hospital in London, as nurses take industrial action over pay PA UK news in pictures 17 January 2023 The scene on the A39 Quantock Road in Bridgwater after a double-decker bus overturned in a crash involving a motorcycle PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2023 A man walks dogs in snowy conditions in a park in Hexham. Drivers have been warned to leave extra time for their Monday morning commute due to icy roads during rush hour, following a weekend of wintry weather PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2023 Grey seal pups on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one the UK's most important sites for the mammals. PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (second left) and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (second right) during a visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon's push for independence PA UK news in pictures 12 January 2023 King Charles reacts as he visits the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 11 January 2023 Flood waters around Tewkesbury Abbey PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2023 Caroline Lennon, the first customer to purchase a copy of Spare, the newly released autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, poses for photographers with her copy of the book as she leaves Waterstones Piccadilly, London PA UK news in pictures 9 January 2023 New street art by 'Rebel Bear' that features Elon Musk and references his recent take-over of social media platform Twitter which has appeared in Edinburgh city centre PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2023 People take part in the annual ‘No Trousers On The Tube Day’ (No Pants Subway Ride) on the Elizabeth Line, on the London Underground in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2023 A muddy puddle on the pitch at the The Bolt New Lawn Stadium, as Forest Green’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham is postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The UK has been faced with multiple downpours over the last few days PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2023 The ceremonial fool, James Chatwin, delivers a speech during the Smoking the Fool, as he starts the Haxey Hood, an ancient tradition dating back to the 14th Century in the village of Haxey in North Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 5 January 2023 Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk, where the River Delph and New Bedford River have flooded the surrounding area PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2023 Pedestrians are reflected in a puddle of rain water opposite the Houses of Parliament AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 January 2023 Squirrel monkeys climb on an abacus during a photocall to illustrate the annual stocktake at London Zoo Getty UK news in pictures 2 January 2023 A walrus at the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club in Blyth. The sighting follows a similar one of the marine mammal in Scarborough which drew huge crowds to the harbour on New Year's Eve PA UK news in pictures 1 January 2023 Performers during the New Year's Day Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2022 Flowers outside Vivienne Westwood Worlds End shop in London, as a woman waits for the shop to open, the fashion designer has died at the age of 81. PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2022 A walker takes a rest on a bench looking out over the London skyline from Hampstead Heath, early in the morning AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 28 December 2022 Flooded fields by the River Parrett at Somerset Levels near Bridgwater in Somerset PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2022 Passengers wait at the barriers at King’s Cross station in London following a strike by members of the RMT in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions PA UK news in pictures 26 December 2022 Snow in Leadhills village in South Lanarkshire. A yellow be aware warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for most of Scotland PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2022 A man dressed as Santa Claus talks to two attendees at the Midland Langar Seva Society’s Christmas Eve dinner for the homeless which is being held in New Street Station, Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 23 December 2022 Members of the Loch Insh Dippers wild swim group take part in a Christmas-themed swim in Loch Insh in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore, Scotland PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2022 People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire PA UK news in pictures 21 December 2022 Deano Stapleton, from Finglas, at Newgrange, Co. Meath, on the morning of the winter solstice, which is marked by pagan celebrations PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2022 Nurses and supporters march down Whitehall after a day of strike action Getty UK news in pictures 19 December 2022 Health Secretary Steve Barclay meets Sarah Pinnington-Auld and her 3 year old daughter, Lucy who is suffering from cystic fibrosis during a visit to King's College University Hospital in London. PA UK news in pictures 18 December 2022 Argentina fans celebrate at Trafalgar Square in London after their side won the World Cup PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2022 Deer graze and walk amongst the frozen undergrowth as the cold weather continues REUTERS UK news in pictures 16 December 2022 King Charles III visits a JW3 Jewish community centre in North London AP UK news in pictures 15 December 2022 NHS nurses hold placards during a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital in London Reuters UK news in pictures 14 December 2022 Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat after it returned to the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, during an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Three people have died following the incident and 43 people have been rescued, a Government source said PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2022 Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the park PA UK news in pictures 12 December 2022 A person skis in the snow at Greenwich Park, London PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2022 Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2022 Children build a snowman after snow fall in Cheshire Getty UK news in pictures 9 December 2022 Wrexham Football Club co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds speaks with King Charles, during a visit to the club Reuters

But the current government is drawing up new laws expected to give the justice secretary power to review and refuse release decisions made by the Parole Board.

Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said: “The Parole Board’s advice — proven over many years to be both cautious and reliable — is now either not sought or ignored … the cumulative effect of these changes is to make release an unfairly distant prospect for a growing number of prisoners, regardless of the progress they make over the many years set aside as punishment.”

The Ministry of Justice had hailed the reforms, saying they enabled Mr Raab to block moves to open prisons unless inmates “can demonstrably pass a tough three-step test, including proving they are highly unlikely to abscond; that the move is essential for them to work towards future release; and the move would not undermine public confidence in the wider criminal justice system”