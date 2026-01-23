Trump’s Afghanistan comments ‘ultimate insult’, says mother of wounded veteran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of the most severely wounded British veteran to survive the Afghanistan conflict has condemned US President Donald Trump over his suggestion America’s allies stayed away from the front lines.

Diane Dernie, whose son Ben Parkinson suffered horrific injuries when an Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006, said the American leader’s comments were “the ultimate insult”.

She told the Press Association Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer should call out Mr Trump and “make a stand” in response to his remarks.

The US president made his comments in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated his suggestion that Nato would not support America if asked.

He said: “We’ve never needed them.

“They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan… and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

His remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, with critics pointing to the 457 British deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam.

The only time Nato’s mutual defence arrangement has been invoked was after the September 11 terrorist attack on the US in 2001, when allies aided American forces in response to the atrocities by al-Qaida.

Paratrooper Mr Parkinson, from Doncaster, is widely viewed as the most severely injured British soldier to have survived the war.

The blast left the former lance bombardier in 7 Para RHA with both legs amputated, a twisted spine and brain damage.

Mrs Dernie said: “I can assure you, the Taliban didn’t plant IEDs (improvised explosive devices) miles and miles back from the front line.”

She said Sir Keir has “got to stand up for his own armed forces, and he’s got to absolutely refute what Donald Trump said”.

“Call him out,” she said.

“Make a stand for those who fought for this country and for our flag, because it’s just beyond belief.

“Come and look at us, the life that Ben leads – 19-and-a-half years on, still fighting for his care, still fighting for him to have a decent life, recovering from a recent operation.

“To hear this man say: ‘Oh, well, you just fannied about behind the front lines’… It’s the ultimate insult.”

Ian Sadler, whose son, Trooper Jack Sadler, 21, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007, while serving with the 4/73 Special Observation Battery, Brigade Reconnaissance Force, said: “Trump is just ill advised by his military aides and the people around him.

“Some of the Nato troops were not on the front line in the same way the British and US troops were, that’s true.”

But Mr Sadler, from Exeter, Devon, added: “The British certainly were in the hot spots, they were on the front line, 457 of them were lost and there was probably three times as many seriously injured as deaths.”

Sir Keir will speak to Mr Trump about his “deeply disappointing” claims that Nato troops stayed away from the front line, a minister said.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock said there was no basis for the president’s claims.

“President Trump’s comments are deeply disappointing, there is no other way to say that,” he told Sky News.

“I don’t know really why he said them.”

Asked whether the US president should apologise, he told LBC: “Our Prime Minister does things his way. He works behind the scenes, effectively building alliances, building coalitions.

“I think he will, I’m sure, be raising this issue with the president.”

The row further tests the transatlantic relationship, which has come under intense strain following Mr Trump’s threats to slap tariffs on European nations opposed to his ambitions to annex Greenland.

He later backed down after a meeting with Nato secretary-general in which he said they formed the “framework” for a deal over Arctic security, announcing further import taxes would no longer be imposed.

Calvin Bailey, a Labour MP and former RAF officer who served alongside US special operations units in Afghanistan, told the Press Association Mr Trump’s claim “bears no resemblance to the reality experienced by those of us who served there”.

Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, who served in Afghanistan as a captain in the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, said it was “sad to see our nation’s sacrifice, and that of our Nato partners, held so cheaply by the president of the United States”.

Tan Dhesi, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, said the president’s comments were “appalling and an insult to our brave British servicemen and women, who risked life and limb to help our allies, with many making the ultimate sacrifice”.

Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Dame Emily Thornberry described them as “so much more than a mistake”, and “an insult” to the families of those who had died.

The UK suffered the second highest number of military deaths – 457 – in the Afghanistan conflict, behind the US, which saw 2,461 deaths.

In total, America’s allies suffered 1,160 deaths in the conflict, around a third of the total coalition deaths.

Mr Trump has previously been criticised for avoiding being conscripted to fight in Vietnam thanks to being diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels – a claim that has been subject to significant doubt.

Former Scottish soldier, author and journalist Stephen Stewart said: “It’s hugely ironic that someone who allegedly dodged the draft for the Vietnam War should make such a disgraceful statement.

“He has desecrated the memory of hundreds of British soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan, people who we called friends and comrades.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said in a post on X: “Trump avoided military service 5 times.

“How dare he question their sacrifice. Farage and all the others still fawning over Trump should be ashamed.”