Chagos Islands talks ‘going to work out very well’, says Donald Trump
The UK has offered the president an effective veto on the deal because of its implications for US security.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has indicated he would be prepared to back Sir Keir Starmer’s deal to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
The agreement includes a plan to lease back the strategically important US-UK military base on Diego Garcia at British taxpayers’ expense.
The UK has offered Mr Trump an effective veto on the deal because of its implications for US security, and allies of the president have criticised the plan.
But Mr Trump, speaking in the Oval Office alongside the Prime Minister, said: “We’re going to have some discussions about that very soon, and I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well.
“They’re talking about a very long-term, powerful lease, a very strong lease, about 140 years actually.
“That’s a long time, and I think we’ll be inclined to go along with your country.”
Under the plan, the UK is expected to lease Diego Garcia for 99 years, with an option for a 40-year extension.