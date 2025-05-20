King’s visit to ‘reinforce’ Canadian sovereignty against Trump, says diplomat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King’s upcoming visit to Canada will “reinforce” the country’s sovereignty against threats from US President Donald Trump, the Canadian high commissioner said.

Ralph Goodale reiterated his country’s independence as the King and Queen visited Canada House in central London on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Ottawa later this month.

Discussing Mr Trump’s repeated suggestions that Canada could become the 51st state, high commissioner Mr Goodale said that the King’s visit will show Canada is “the true north, strong and free, and we will stay that way”.

Charles will open a session of the Canadian parliament – the first time a monarch has done so since 1977.

The visit was organised after the election of former Bank of England governor Mark Carney as Canadian Prime Minister, amid a wave of anti-Trump sentiment.

“It’s a very important opportunity for His Majesty to be in a forum where he will have the opportunity to speak to Canadians at a time when that message about the significance and the strength of Canadian sovereignty needs to be reinforced by every means possible”, Mr Goodale said.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that Canada is not for sale now, is not for sale ever.

“The King, as head of state, will reinforce the power and the strength of that message.”

It comes as the King faces the difficult task of balancing his duties as head of state of Canada and his role in Sir Keir Starmer’s attempt to maintain strong relations with the US amid international crises including conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and trade disputes.

The King is expected to host Mr Trump for an unprecedented second state visit, after Sir Keir handed the President an invitation letter from Charles at the White House in February.

Mr Carney criticised the invitation recently, saying it “cut across” messages his government is trying to send to the White House in response to threats against Canadian sovereignty.

The country’s new Prime Minister said Canadians “weren’t impressed” by the gesture “given the circumstance”.

Mr Goodale told the PA news agency that Mr Carney’s words were “direct” and “very accurate”.

He said: “The Prime Minister was asked the clear, direct question: what do Canadians think?

“He answered it very directly and very accurately as an assessment of what Canadian public opinion was at that time.”

The monarch’s arrival at the high commission marked the 100th anniversary of Canada House in London.

Mr Goodale presented the King with a key to Canada House, echoing the original cast offered to King George V upon the official opening in 1925, in front of a reception of Canadian citizens and guests.

As the King and Queen met Mr Goodale and deputy high commissioner Robert Fry, they were guided through displays including a giant floor map created by The Royal Canadian Geographical Society and Parks Canada, which showed the country’s national parks and cultural heritage sites.

Charles and Mr Goodale then saw exhibitions dedicated to the history of Canada House and the two countries’ bilateral relations.

The displays included a desk under which former Canadian prime minister Lester B Pearson sheltered from explosions when working at the high commission in 1941 while London was bombed by Nazi Germany during the Blitz.