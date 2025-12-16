Trump sues BBC for up to £7.5bn over Panorama speech edit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US president has filed a lawsuit against the BBC and is seeking up to 10 billion dollars (£7.5 billion) in damages in response to the editing of a speech he made before the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Donald Trump’s lawyers argue the depiction of him given in the edit, which aired in a Panorama documentary a week before the results of the 2024 US election, “was false and defamatory” and they also said “the BBC intentionally and maliciously sought to fully mislead its viewers around the world”.

In the Panorama programme, a clip from Mr Trump’s speech on January 6 2021 was spliced to show him saying: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

The lawsuit is seeking five billion dollars (£3.7 billion) in damages on two counts: for an allegation of defamation, and for a violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case. We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

The Panorama programme was not broadcast in the US, but the lawsuit says it can be watched on the BritBox subscription streaming platform and also claims “millions of Florida citizens use a virtual private network (VPN) to view content such as the Panorama documentary”.

The lawsuit also alleges a Canadian third-party media group, Blue Ant Media Corporation, had licensing rights to the documentary outside the UK and distributed the programme “in North America, including Florida”, though the BBC has not yet responded to these claims.

The complaint from Mr Trump’s legal team alleges there is “substantial evidence” that demonstrates the BBC and its leadership “bore President Trump ill will, wanted him to lose the 2024 presidential election, and were dishonest in their coverage of him”, before the publication of the Panorama documentary.

The document also repeats statements by UK politicians including Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and former prime minister Liz Truss, the latter of whom discussed “the BBC’s pattern of actual malice”.

Iain Wilson, who is a managing partner at law firm Brett Wilson LLP, has suggested the BBC could “bring an early motion to dismiss”.

He told the Press Association: “This would be an application to a judge (rather than a jury) that, even when taking Trump’s case at its highest, the claim should fail as a matter of law.

“Perhaps the BBC’s strongest argument is that the Florida court does not have jurisdiction to hear a claim concerning a publication that was not broadcast in the US (and geo-blocked on the BBC’s iPlayer service).

“Trump’s team has sought to pre-empt this argument by asserting the programme could have been accessed on the BritBox streaming service or a VPN.

“This seems a relatively weak argument, as BritBox is run by a separate legal entity to the one being sued, and the BBC has no control over Florida citizens who choose to use VPNs to access its news services – if indeed any such individuals exist.

“Thus, the claim could be dismissed on the basis the programme did not target viewers in Florida and, as such, there is no real connection to the state.”

The scandal unfolded earlier this year after a leaked memo, written by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, highlighted concerns about the Panorama episode.

Shortly after the leak, Mr Trump threatened a billion-dollar legal action and litigator Alejandro Brito demanded that “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” made about the president must be retracted immediately.

The president said the lawsuit was imminent when he spoke at a press conference on Monday afternoon in Washington.

He said: “In a little while, you’ll be seeing I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth literally. They had me saying things that I never said.

“We’ll be filing that suit probably this afternoon or tomorrow morning.”

After the report was leaked, BBC chairman Samir Shah apologised on behalf of the BBC over an “error of judgment” and accepted the editing of the 2024 documentary gave “the impression of a direct call for violent action”.

The fallout from the report also led to the resignation of both director-general Tim Davie and head of BBC News Deborah Turness.

BBC News reported lawyers for the BBC had given a lengthy response to the president’s claims before Mr Trump filed the lawsuit and said “there was no malice in the edit and that Trump was not harmed by the programme, as he was re-elected shortly after it aired”.

The complaint was filed at the US district court for the southern district of Florida, and names BBC, BBC Studios Distribution and BBC Studios Production as defendants.

Mr Trump has a history of suing news organisations in the US and is engaged in legal action with the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

The Blue Ant Media Corporation, the BBC, BBC Studios Distribution and BBC Studios Production have all been approached for comment.