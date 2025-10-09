Starmer focused on implementing peace in Middle East, not on Blair’s role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his focus is on implementing the peace deal in the Middle East, as opposed to Sir Tony Blair’s involvement in Gaza.

An agreement between Israel and Hamas to pause fighting in Gaza and release some hostages and prisoners was announced by Donald Trump late on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir thanked the US president personally for his role in securing the “first phase” of the plan, during his trade trip to India.

Asked whether the US president deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, Sir Keir said the agreement “would not have happened without President Trump’s leadership”.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, he added: “I want to be really clear about that and I say that from the informed position of the UK having played a part behind the scenes in this with the US and with the mediators.

“What matters now is to press on and implement this.”

Sir Keir told reporters he is “less interested in … discussions of personnel”, when asked about Sir Tony’s involvement in the Gaza peace plan.

Former prime minister Sir Tony was named by Mr Trump as one of a group of international leaders who would sit on a “Board of Peace” to oversee an interim governing authority for Gaza.

Sir Keir said: “I’m less interested, to be perfectly frank, in discussions about personnel than I am in getting it implemented.

“The UK has played an important part behind the scenes in relation to these negotiations, working with the US mediators, and we stand ready to play our part in implementing this.”

News of the agreement comes just two days after the second anniversary of October 7, the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel which sparked the current conflict.

Nearly 1,200 people were killed during the incursion, and around 250 people were taken as hostages into Gaza.

Israel’s military campaign, launched in retaliation, has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, has devastated Gaza and revealed fault lines in global politics.

Sir Keir said the peace deal is a “moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world”.

The “tireless diplomatic efforts” of Egypt, Qatar, Turkey as well as the US, had also been noted by Sir Keir in his initial response to the news.

Hamas is planning to release the 20 living hostages it still has in captivity, and in exchange Israel will free Palestinian prisoners.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK “stands ready to play our part not just in supporting the implementation of phase one of the peace initiative, but also on the crucial work going forward now on phase two as well”.

Ms Cooper will travel from Hillsborough Castle, where she was hosting a Western Balkans summit, to Paris later on Thursday for discussions on “how all nations can support the immensely important work that has been done thus far on President Trump’s peace initiative, but also how we make sure that we take it forward”.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the deal was “hugely welcome”, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said it “must be the first step towards a two-state solution and a lasting peace”.

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli who was held captive by Hamas for more than a year before being released in January, posted a video to her Instagram celebrating the news with friends, which included fellow former hostage Romi Gonen.

The group can be seen hugging each other and dancing around a room as they toast “L’chaim”, meaning “to life”.

Eli Sharabi, a freed hostage whose wife and two daughters were killed during Hamas’ attack on October 7 2023, wrote on social media: “Great joy, can’t wait to see everyone home.”

Sharone Lifschitz, whose parents were taken hostage on October 7, said: “Hearing just now that a ceasefire has taken hold fills me with hope that the remaining 20 hostages, now confirmed to be alive, will soon be reunited with their families.

“We also hope that the remains of those who were killed will be found and returned for burial. We have always known that only a negotiated deal could bring our loved ones back and ease the suffering of our neighbours.

“For us, this moment brings enormous joy, laced with the profound pain of those we lost, including the 42 hostages, like my father, who could have been saved had a deal been reached earlier.”

Dr Lifschitz’s father, 84-year-old Israeli peace activist and former journalist Oded Lifshitz, died while he was held hostage. Her mother Yocheved was also taken hostage but was released two weeks later.

Adam Ma’anit, a British-Israeli writer and campaigner, said it was a “bittersweet day” for his family as they could not bring his cousin Tsachi Idan home alive.

“It’s impossible to describe the mix of relief and heartbreak we feel – relief that they may at last come home, and heartbreak that for some, it will be for burial. Their families deserve the chance to grieve properly, and those still alive must be returned urgently for medical care and the embrace of their loved ones.”

Early on Thursday, Mr Netanyahu called the deal a “diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel”.

He wrote on X: “From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved.

“Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point.

“I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged all parties to obey the terms of the deal as he said the UN would support its “full implementation”.

Speaking on Fox News in the US on Thursday, Mr Trump said hostages would “probably” start being released on Monday.

“The whole world came together, to be honest. The world has come together around this deal,” Mr Trump said.

“It’s been really an amazing period of time. So great for Israel, so great for Muslims and the Arab countries.

“You’ll see people getting along and Gaza will be rebuilt.”