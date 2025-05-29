‘Calm and measured dialogue’ required after Trump tariffs blocked, says Tanaiste

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier has called for calm dialogue on trade after a US court blocked Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs.

The ruling from the New York-based Court of International Trade came after several lawsuits arguing the US president has exceeded his authority, left American trade policy dependent on his whims and unleashed economic chaos.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal.

Tariffs must typically be approved by the US Congress, but Mr Trump says he has the power to act because the country’s trade deficits amount to a national emergency.

Simon Harris, who is Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister, said “calm and measured dialogue” represents the “best way forward” to resolving trade differences between the EU and the US.

“We note the ruling of the US Court of International Trade in relation to tariffs and also the fact that this ruling is being appealed,” the Tanaiste said.

“I want to stress the position once again today that what is required now is for both sides, the EU and the US, to engage in calm and measured dialogue, and to do so in good faith.

“The continuing uncertainty over tariffs is the source of serious concern for businesses, here in Ireland but also across the EU and the US.

“Businesses that are concerned about their cost base, their workers, and their plans to invest.

“We will continue to monitor the implications of the court decision in the US while keeping our main focus on the negotiations at hand.”

It comes after Mr Trump said he will pause his threatened 50% tariffs on the EU until July 9, following a “very nice call” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

In April, Mr Trump announced a 20% tariff on EU goods being sold into the US. He later reduced that to 10% until July 9 to allow for time for talks with Brussels on a potential agreement.

On Friday, the president claimed the talks were “going nowhere” and said he was recommending the 50% tariff rate comes into effect on June 1.

He rowed back on the decision on Monday, claiming Ms von der Leyen called him asking for an extension to the date.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said earlier this week that tariffs are “not good for our economy”.

He added: “It’s absolutely important that we can get a realistic and reasonable deal between Europe and the United States to help consumers, to help citizens across the world.”