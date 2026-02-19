UK refusing to allow Trump to use RAF bases to attack Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has withdrawn his backing for Sir Keir Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal because he has not received UK approval to use its military bases for a US strike on Iran, it has been reported.

The US president attacked the agreement to hand sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius and lease back the Diego Garcia joint UK-US military base as “a big mistake”.

His latest U-turn on his previous support for the deal is because of the UK Government’s refusal to give the White House the green light to use the Diego Garcia base or RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire for a potential military campaign against Iran, according to the Times.

The newspaper said the Government’s position was due to concerns over a breach of international law, which does not distinguish between a nation carrying out an attack and one that provides support with “knowledge of the circumstances of the internationally wrongful act”.

The bases can only be used for military operations with prior consent from the Government and would need to comply with UK law and the country’s interpretation of relevant international law.

The US president is weighing fresh military action against the Islamic Republic, with a second US warship moving into the region and warnings that he could go ahead if no deal on its nuclear programme is reached.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Mr Trump and Sir Keir agreed that Iran must never be able to develop nuclear weapons, according to a Downing Street readout of the call.

The US president issued his criticism of the Chagos deal via his Truth Social platform the following day, making direct reference to Iran and the role that Britain could play in any attack.

He wrote: “Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime — An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries.”

He added: “We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!”

A Government spokesperson said: “As routine, we do not comment on operational matters.

“There is a political process ongoing between the US and Iran, which the UK supports.

“Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon, and our priority is security in the region.”

Tory shadow defence secretary James Cartldige said: “Iran’s nuclear programme has been a grave threat to Britain and our allies.

“That is why Conservatives supported the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last summer. Iran must never obtain a nuclear bomb.

“While speculative, if the US judges that further action is needed to deal with that specific threat, and if again we believe such action is in our national interest and to protect vital UK security interests, then we should grant the use of our bases if and where required, including RAF bases in the UK, and Diego Garcia.”

The Government will continue with the Chagos Islands deal, a minister insisted on Thursday.

Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said the Bill would return to Parliament as soon as the timetable allows, although reports on Thursday suggested it could be delayed.

The proposed legislation, due to be debated in the House of Lords, was pulled last month in the face of a Conservative-led amendment calling for a pause “in light of the changing geopolitical circumstances”.

Politico reported the Government will delay bringing legislation underpinning the deal back to the House of Lords, citing an unnamed senior official briefed on the plans.

However the Foreign Office is understood not to recognise the reporting.

Speaking on Times Radio, Ms Davies-Jones said: “This deal is essential and crucial for the national security of the United Kingdom and that is the first priority of any government.”

She added: “We will be bringing the Bill back as soon as parliamentary time allows, because this is about national security.”

Ms Davies-Jones recalled the US leader’s changing stance on the issue.

He has repeatedly publicly supported the deal, but denounced it with similar frequency.

Ms Davies-Jones said: “I think it’s really important to note that during his first meeting with President Trump, the Prime Minister reiterated this deal and President Trump backed it, and said that this lease was a strong lease.

“Just two weeks ago, the president again backed this and said it was the best deal available, and just this week the US administration reaffirmed their commitment to the deal.”

The Government says the future of the base has been threatened by recent international court decisions.

The deal is expected to see the UK pay Mauritius around £35 billion over the next century, an average cost of £350 million a year, to lease back the Diego Garcia base.