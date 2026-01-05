Trump breached international law with Venezuela operation, suggests Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has suggested the US military operation in Venezuela and the removal of its leader breached international law.

Speaking to SNP members in Glasgow on Monday, John Swinney said he was “deeply concerned” with the situation, which saw Nicolas Maduro and his wife taken to the US and appearing in a New York court.

Following the operation, which included strikes on military sites in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said his administration would be “running” the South American country.

The First Minister also pushed for the international community to “ensure that de-escalation, diplomacy and democracy are the foundations of what follows”.

“I am deeply concerned at the situation which has unfolded in Venezuela,” the First Minister said.

“There is no doubt that the Maduro regime was an illegitimate and authoritarian regime.

“However, I am clear that all nations must abide by the international, rules-based system.

“Having listened carefully to what has been said by the United States administration in recent days, I cannot see how international law has been respected here.”

The First Minister has cultivated a relationship with President Trump in the past 12 months, meeting numerous times in the hopes of reducing tariffs on Scotch whisky exports to the US.

Asked by journalists if he regretted that relationship, the First Minister said: “All I’ve done is try to pursue the interests of Scotland.

“The whisky industry is facing really difficult times just now, one of the contributing factors is the United States tariffs.”

He added: “When I hear that experience and evidence from a significant sector in the Scottish economy, I’ve got to act on it, which is what I’ve done to try to promote and protect the interests of Scotland in one of our key industries.”

Responding to criticism of his speaking out about the issues in Venezuela, Mr Swinney said he believed people would “expect to hear from the First Minister of Scotland” on such a “very, very serious set of circumstances”.