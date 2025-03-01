Crunch Ukraine gathering at Downing Street rocked by tense White House exchange

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A crunch weekend for talks over the future of Ukraine has been rocked by Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky’s White House clash.

Sir Keir Starmer will convene a gathering of European leaders at Downing Street on Sunday, aimed at planning for how to police a future Ukraine peace deal.

The Prime Minister believes such a deal will have to involve the US.

But hopes for unity between European nations and America on Ukraine’s future has been shattered by the Friday blowout between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Plans for the two countries to sign a minerals agreement, which would see continued US military support in exchange for developing Ukraine’s natural resources, were also put on hold when Mr Zelensky abruptly left the White House.

In an unprecedented series of exchanges in the Oval Office, the US president, his vice president JD Vance and Mr Zelensky all spoke over one another in raised voices.

“You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Zelensky warned the US would “feel it in the future” if it did not continue to support Ukraine.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem,” Mr Trump hit back.

Mr Vance meanwhile accused the Ukrainian leader of being “disrespectful”, and both he and the US president claimed Mr Zelensky had not been thankful enough for US military aid.

The clash came just a day after Sir Keir’s visit to the US, regarded as successful because the Prime Minister’s charm offensive with Mr Trump secured support for the Chagos Islands deal, and signs that he may be able to hold off US tariffs on British goods.

Mr Trump claimed his Ukrainian counterpart was “not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations” following their meeting.

“He can come back when he is ready for peace,” he added on his Truth Social platform.

Mr Trump later told reporters the meeting “didn’t work out exactly great”, adding the Ukrainian leader wanted to “fight, fight, fight” while the US was “looking to end this death”.

Mr Zelensky meanwhile told Fox News that he was “always very thankful” to the US, and suggested there was no need for him to apologise to President Trump as he had not done “something bad” in their exchanges.

Ukraine’s president said he “of course” believed the relationship with Mr Trump could be salvaged, adding: “It is relations more than two presidents. The historical relations, strong relations between our people.”

In an interview with CNN, US secretary of state Marco Rubio described the meeting as a “fiasco” and called on Mr Zelensky to apologise.

“There was no need for him to go in there and become antagonistic,” he said.

“When you start talking about that aggressively, and the president is a deal maker, he made deals his entire life, you’re not going to get people to the table.

“And so you start to perceive that maybe Zelensky doesn’t want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn’t,”

Downing Street signalled that Sir Keir – who has tried to position the UK as a bridge between Europe and America – had sought to smooth over relations between Ukraine and the US following the White House blowout.

A No 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister “retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine”.

The statement from Downing Street followed a show of unity from Europe’s political leaders, supporting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen were among the leaders to express solidarity with Mr Zelensky.

The leaders are among those who will gather in London on Sunday to consider how to strengthen Ukraine’s current position, with military support and increased economic pressure on Russia.

The UK wants US military assets to provide surveillance, intelligence and – potentially – warplanes providing air cover to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching another bid to conquer his neighbour.