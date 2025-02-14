Starmer discusses forthcoming trip to USA with President Trump
The Prime Minister spoke to Mr Trump over the phone as he welcomed the USA’s special envoy to Downing Street.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Donald Trump last night to discuss “his forthcoming visit to the US”, Downing Street has said.
Sir Keir discussed the visit with the US President as he welcomed Washington’s special envoy to the UK, Mark Burnett, No 10 revealed.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister was pleased to host President Trump’s Special Envoy to the United Kingdom, Mark Burnett, at Downing Street last night, during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US.”
They added: “Mr Burnett and the Prime Minister agreed on the unique and special nature of the UK-US relationship, the strength of our alliance and the warmth of the connection between the two countries.”
Sir Keir’s planned trip to Washington comes as the UK faces the looming threat of trade tariffs.
President Trump said he plans to impose the levy on all countries who add extra costs to US goods, which could include VAT.