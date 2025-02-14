Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer discusses forthcoming trip to USA with President Trump

The Prime Minister spoke to Mr Trump over the phone as he welcomed the USA’s special envoy to Downing Street.

David Lynch
Friday 14 February 2025 11:46 GMT
Sir Keir Starmer spoke with Donald Trump over the phone on Thursday night, Downing Street said (Leon Neal/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer spoke with Donald Trump over the phone on Thursday night, Downing Street said (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Donald Trump last night to discuss “his forthcoming visit to the US”, Downing Street has said.

Sir Keir discussed the visit with the US President as he welcomed Washington’s special envoy to the UK, Mark Burnett, No 10 revealed.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister was pleased to host President Trump’s Special Envoy to the United Kingdom, Mark Burnett, at Downing Street last night, during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US.”

They added: “Mr Burnett and the Prime Minister agreed on the unique and special nature of the UK-US relationship, the strength of our alliance and the warmth of the connection between the two countries.”

Sir Keir’s planned trip to Washington comes as the UK faces the looming threat of trade tariffs.

President Trump said he plans to impose the levy on all countries who add extra costs to US goods, which could include VAT.

