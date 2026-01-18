Tariff threat risks ‘dangerous downward spiral’, UK and affected countries warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US tariff threats over the future of Greenland “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral”, the UK and seven other affected European countries have said.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the countries said they will “stand united and coordinated” in their response.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

They said: “As members of Nato, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest.

“The pre-coordinated Danish exercise Arctic Endurance conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity.

“It poses no threat to anyone.

“We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland.

“Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind.

“Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.

“We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response.

“We are committed to upholding our sovereignty.”

Earlier this week, the UK confirmed it had sent a military officer to Greenland as Denmark stepped up its military presence in the Arctic and High North.

Downing Street said they were sent at Denmark’s request to join a reconnaissance group ahead of a planned Arctic endurance exercise, but denied it amounted to a “deployment”.

Mr Trump said the countries were playing a “very dangerous game”.

He said it was “time for Denmark to give back”, adding: “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called the plan to apply tariffs “completely wrong” and said he would be “pursuing this directly” with the US administration.

Although Washington has been ratcheting up pressure over its plans for Greenland, US reports suggest the countries were given no notice of what was coming.

Sir Keir will speak to Mr Trump at the “earliest opportunity”, one of his ministers said on Sunday, but could not say if that would be at Davos in the coming week.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “Often, with this particular US administration, the president will express a very strong view. He will then encourage a dialogue.

“He welcomes difference of opinion, and we will never shy away from standing up for what we believe is right, or asserting British interests. And what often happens is a negotiation.”

But she rejected the possibility that Mr Trump would “chicken out” and back away from the threat.

“I don’t think he’ll chicken out. I think this is actually a really serious issue, and I think it deserves a far more adult debate than us threatening the United States and the United States threatening us.”

She said: “The one thing that we won’t do is compromise on our position, which is that the future of Greenland is a matter for the people of Greenland and the people of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“That is non-negotiable. That is the starting point for the conversation.”

The Lib Dems called for Sir Keir to cancel the King’s planned state visit to the US in retaliation.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The PM must tell Trump in no uncertain terms: if he goes ahead with these outrageous tariffs and keeps bullying Greenland, there’ll be no state visit to the US in April.

“The UK must not be a doormat for an extortionist, or reward Trump’s behaviour with the pageantry he craves.”