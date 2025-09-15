Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands are expected to take to the streets across the country in protest against Donald Trump’s state visit.

The US president will arrive in the UK for his second state visit, an unprecedented gesture for an American leader, on Tuesday.

He will be in Windsor until Thursday, when he and the first lady, Melania Trump, will head to Chequers to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Starmer.

Although Mr Trump will not visit Parliament, where the House of Commons will be in recess for party conference session, campaigners said they will demonstrate against what they called “our government’s choice to honour a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world”.

Stop Trump Coalition demonstrators will gather in Portland Place in central London on Wednesday before marching towards Parliament Square.

A spokeswoman for the Stop Trump Coalition said: “After seeing the UK’s largest far-right demo this past weekend, it is even more essential to turn out to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit.

“Starmer’s response to this disgusting display was too little, too late, and now he’s welcoming Trump here to discuss nuclear and tech deals that will help the rich get richer but do nothing for everyday people.

“We do not want our government to trade away our democracy and decency.”

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for the Tommy Robinson-organised Unite The Kingdom protest on Saturday, significantly exceeding the estimates of organisers.

The Stop Trump Coalition rally will be compered by comedian Nish Kumar and writer Coco Khan, with speakers including the new leader of the Green Party Zack Polanski, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

It is understood there will be a “significant policing operation” in place for London’s protest, and the Metropolitan Police will release more details on Tuesday.

There will be other protests by the Stop Trump Coalition from Edinburgh to Windsor, the group said, with a protest in the Berkshire town on Tuesday expected to be a small event for local people.

Meanwhile, Socialist Students said hundreds of students have pledged to walk out of schools, colleges and universities across the country on Wednesday.

The group said: “The walkouts are a chance for young people to protest against Trump as well as Starmer’s Labour government, which has rolled out the red carpet for the US president”.

Throughout Mr Trump’s time in Windsor, armed police will be patrolling the streets with response vehicles ready in case of increased threat, Thames Valley Police said.

Sergeant Daniel Hatfield, of the firearms unit, said: “Our firearms officers are here to keep everyone safe as well as engage with the people, so if you see us then please come and say hello.

“Some of our tactics will be visible, others will operated discreetly behind the scenes. Together, they form part of a wider security strategy designed to keep Windsor safe.

“We thank the public for their continued support and vigilance during this important event.

“If you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious, please report it to an officer. Or in an emergency call 999.”

Mr Trump was feted with a state visit in 2019.

During his first state visit to the UK thousands of people turned out on the streets of London in opposition.