UK-US trade deal is ‘done’, Donald Trump says as he meets Keir Starmer at G7

The UK-US trade deal has been signed and is “done”, US President Donald Trump said as he met with Sir Keir Starmer at the G7 summit.

The Prime Minister said the completed deal “implements on car tariffs and aerospace”, and described the agreement as a “sign of strength” between Britain and America.

However, as the two leaders met at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, there was a signal from the US President that agreement about tariffs on British steel exports to the US could take longer to finalise.

“We’re gonna let you have that information in little while,” he said when asked about reporters about steel tariffs.

In recent months, the UK has held a series of engagements aimed at securing a reduction in the tariffs Mr Trump imposed on Britain and the rest of the world on April 2.

Along with 10% tariffs on all British goods, the president imposed 25% levies on cars and steel.

He later increased the tariff on steel to 50%, but gave the UK a reprieve, keeping its rate at 25% until at least July 9.

Under the broad terms of last month’s agreement, the US is set to implement quotas that will effectively eliminate the tariff on British steel and reduce the tariff on UK vehicles to 10%.

Sir Keir signalled to reporters that the car and aerospace elements of the deal had been finalised.

As they met, the PM told the US President: “Donald, thank you very much. This now implements on car tariffs and aerospace. A really important agreement. And so this is a very good day for both of our countries, a real sign of strength.”

While uncertainty remains about tariffs on UK steel, when asked whether he could guarantee the country would be protected from any further levies, the US president told reporters: “The UK is very well protected, you know why? Because I like them.”

As the pair exited a mountain lodge in the Canadian Rockies where the summit is being held, Mr Trump held up a physical copy of the trade agreement to show reporters.

Several leaves of paper fell from the binding, and Sir Keir quickly stooped to pick them up, saying: “A very important document.”

The US President also appeared to mistakenly refer to a “trade agreement with the European Union” at one point as he stood alongside the British Prime Minister.