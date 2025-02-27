President Trump ‘inclined to go along with’ PM’s Chagos Islands deal
The US President spoke about the deal as he greeted Sir Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump has said he is “inclined to go along with” the Prime Minister’s Chagos Islands deal.
The UK is in talks with Mauritius about handing over sovereignty of the territory, but leasing back the strategically important Diego Garcia military base which is used by the US.
Speaking at the White House on Thursday, President Trump said they would be having discussions about the deal during their meeting.
He added: “I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well.”
Indicating he would be inclined to back the Prime Minister’s deal, the US President said: “I think we’ll be inclined to go along with your country.”
The Foreign Secretary said on Wednesday he still believed the agreement to cede the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius was the “best deal” which could be struck.
David Lammy said on Wednesday that if the US president does not like the deal then it “will not go forward”.