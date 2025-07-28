Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump brands Khan a ‘nasty person’ as Starmer jumps to Mayor’s defence

The US President said he was ‘not a fan’ of the London Mayor.

Rhiannon James
Monday 28 July 2025 16:12 BST
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has been criticised by Donald Trump (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Donald Trump has described Sir Sadiq Khan as a “nasty person” who has done “a terrible job”, as Sir Keir Starmer jumped to his defence.

The US President said he was “not a fan” of London’s Labour Mayor, when asked if he will visit the UK’s capital city.

Speaking to reporters at his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, Mr Trump said: “I’m not a fan of your mayor.

“I think he’s done a terrible job, the Mayor of London … a nasty person.”

The Prime Minister intervened to say: “He’s a friend of mine, actually.”

Mr Trump went on to add: “I think he’s done a terrible job. But I would certainly visit London.”

In response to comments made by Mr Trump during a press conference on Monday, a spokesperson for the Mayor said: “Sadiq is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world.

“He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger not weaker; richer, not poorer.

“Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his presidency.”

This is not the first time the president has hit out at Sir Sadiq after he previously branded him a “stone cold loser” and challenged him to an IQ test.

Sir Sadiq has also previously described Mr Trump as “a poster boy for racists”.

