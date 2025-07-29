Donald Trump to open resort’s second golf course on final day in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will officially open his new golf course in Aberdeenshire on the final day of his visit to Scotland.

The US president’s fifth day in Scotland on Tuesday follows a meeting and press conference with Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.

Mr Trump will cut the ribbon on a second 18-hole course at his resort in Menie, Aberdeenshire before he flies back to the US on Air Force One.

The president has played several rounds of golf during his Scottish trip, teeing off at his other resort in Turnberry, Ayrshire, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

As they met at Turnberry for bilateral talks on trade and the situation in Gaza, Mr Trump and Sir Keir took part in what proved to be a lengthy press conference, with the president discussing a number of topics.

The Republican Party leader spoke of his “great love” for Scotland and said he wanted to see the nation “thrive”.

He returned to his long-running objections to wind turbines, branding them “ugly monsters” and speaking of his admiration for North Sea oil and gas.

Discussing the war in Ukraine, Mr Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested he would bring forward a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

The US president called Sir Sadiq Khan a “nasty person”, which prompted Sir Keir to come to the defence of his “friend” the London Mayor.

Construction of the new course in Menie began in 2023, with Mr Trump and his son Eric breaking ground on the project.

Trump International Scotland claims the two courses will be the “greatest 36 holes in golf”.

The second course is expected to be dedicated to the president’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis.

Critics say the Trump developments in Scotland have not delivered as many jobs as promised and work at the Menie site has caused environmental damage.

Mr Trump and Sir Keir landed at Menie aboard Marine One, the president’s helicopter, which was seen circling the new course before it touched down on Monday evening.

The president then hosted a dinner at Menie with members of his family and guests including Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

A demonstration took place in Balmedie, near the resort, on Monday.

A small number of protesters sat at the roadside in the centre of the village, surrounded by cardboard signs bearing anti-Trump slogans.