Not up to Keir Starmer to ‘fact check’ Trump during visit, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is not up to Sir Keir Starmer to “fact check” Donald Trump during the Prime Minister’s visit to the US, a Cabinet minister has said.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said Sir Keir’s role in Washington is to advance UK interests.

He was asked if Sir Keir should follow the example of French President Emmanuel Macron and correct Mr Trump in real time.

“The question on Donald Trump, I don’t think it is for the Prime Minister on any visit to be fact checking, as you put it, his host… It’s for the British Prime Minister to advocate for the interest of the United Kingdom in a way that is most likely to secure the outcomes that we want,” Mr Reed told journalists in Westminster.

“So that is the approach the Prime Minister will be taking.

“It’s not performative. It’s extremely serious about getting the outcomes that we need, whether that would be on trade, on security, or any other issue I’m sure that might come up during those kinds of meetings.”

open image in gallery Environment Secretary Steve Reed (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ukraine, the Chagos Islands and trade are among the topics on the agenda when Sir Keir meets Mr Trump.

Mr Reed reiterated that the Government would not accept a trade deal with the US at the cost of environmental standards.

“We’ve been really clear before the election and now – we won’t undercut British farmers on welfare or environmental standards,” he said when asked about the possibility of chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef hitting UK shelves as a result of a deal.