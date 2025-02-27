Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says UK and US could end up with ‘real trade deal’ and no tariffs

US tariffs on British steel imports are looming.

Helen Corbett
Thursday 27 February 2025 21:14 GMT
US president Donald Trump meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Carl Court/PA)
US president Donald Trump meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Carl Court/PA) (PA Wire)

Donald Trump has said he thinks the UK and US could end up with a “real trade deal” that would make tariffs unnecessary.

US tariffs on British steel imports are looming and the US president had previously hinted he could target the UK further.

At a press conference after White House talks, Mr Trump said Sir Keir Starmer had “tried” to persuade him not to impose trade tariffs on the UK.

The US president added: “He was working hard, I’ll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there, but he tried.

“I think there’s a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn’t be necessary. We’ll see.”

