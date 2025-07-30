Trump criticised ‘terrible first minister’ Sturgeon on flight back to US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump has delivered an unprompted attack on former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, describing her as a “terrible first minister”.

He made the comments on Air Force One as he travelled back to Washington following his five-day visit to Scotland.

During his stay, he had a two-hour dinner on Monday with current First Minister John Swinney, alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Swinney, who also met Mr Trump on Tuesday morning, said he had used the talks to push the president to exempt Scotch from US tariffs.

Speaking to reporters on his flight home, the president was asked if he offered to drop the levy on Scotland’s national drink.

He replied: “No. We really didn’t discuss it much. But I have a lot of respect for him [Mr Swinney].”

Journalists began asking questions again before Mr Trump interjected: “I didn’t have a lot of respect for the woman that preceded him – I thought she was terrible as a first minister of Scotland.

“But I think John is doing a very good job of first minister.”

A source close to Ms Sturgeon responded: “Trump’s lack of respect for women is hardly news.

“That said, the feeling was entirely mutual.”

Ms Sturgeon added on her Instagram account: “Feeling was mutual, Donnie.

“Forever proud to represent all the things that offend your view of the world.”

Mr Trump criticised Ms Sturgeon, who became first minister in 2014, during her resignation in 2023.

He described her as a “failed woke extremist” and a “crazed leftist” who “symbolises everything wrong with identity politics”.

When he was first elected as president in 2016, Ms Sturgeon described Mr Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric as “abhorrent”.

Mr Trump left Scotland on Tuesday after visiting his golf courses in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, and Menie in Aberdeenshire.

During his stay he struck a trade agreement, described by him as “the biggest in history”, with the EU, and held a meeting with Sir Keir to improve the UK-US trade deal.

Mr Swinney said following his talks with the US leader that Mr Trump had shown a “willingness” to move on Scotch tariffs, which currently sit at 10%.

During Mr Trump’s speech to open a new golf course at Menie on Tuesday morning, he asked the First Minister to stand to thank him.

He said: “John Swinney is a terrific guy – and loves golf and loves the people of this country, and we really appreciate it.

“You’re really a very special guy. Thank-you very much for everything, John.”