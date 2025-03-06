Downing Street plays down concerns Trump could undermine UK’s nuclear deterrent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has sought to play down concerns that US President Donald Trump could undermine the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

Officials stressed that the UK has operational independence over the Trident missiles on the Royal Navy’s submarines, although there is a “longstanding, close relationship with the US”.

The Trident missiles which carry the UK’s nuclear warheads are US-designed and loaded on to Vanguard submarines in Georgia.

Former ambassador to the US Sir David Manning warned on Wednesday: “It’s very difficult to imagine what we are going to do to defend ourselves if, for example – and this is very hypothetical – the Trump administration decides that it is going to end our nuclear co-operation deal or if Trump moves out of Nato.”

He said those scenarios were “inconceivable” until six weeks ago when Mr Trump returned to the White House but “I think we now have to address them – it doesn’t mean that they will happen, but I think they are on the table”.

But a No 10 spokesman said: “The UK’s nuclear deterrent is completely operationally independent.

“Only the UK Prime Minister can authorise the firing of our nuclear weapons.

“The UK has a longstanding, close relationship with the US on all defence nuclear issues.

“Our extant long-term arrangements provide for co-operation and collaboration which has been, and continues to be, of considerable mutual benefit to both nations.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has been absolutely clear that the US is a reliable ally.

“It’s our closest ally on defence and security, and that relationship endures and will continue to do so.”