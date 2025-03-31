What the papers say – March 31

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Political headlines both at home and abroad lead the papers at the start of the working week.

The Times reports the Prime Minister is set to announce Britain will pay foreign prosecutors to track down people smugglers as he hosts a landmark illegal migration summit.

The Guardian and Financial Times lead with US President Donald Trump saying he is “pissed off” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his approach towards a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the i Paper says Sir Keir Starmer has warned Mr Trump against starting a trade war in a phone call following the White House announcing 25% tariffs on imports of cars, steel and aluminium.

The ongoing war of words between the Duke of Sussex and the head of a charity he founded leads several papers, the Daily Mail reporting Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka claimed Harry tried to make her defend the Duchess of Sussex publicly following a spat at a polo match.

Ms Chandauka accused the duke of covering up an investigation into bullying and misogyny on the board of the charity, according to the Metro, while the Daily Mirror says he was also accused of derailing a charity fundraiser by announcing he would turn up with a TV crew.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports ethnic minority criminals are being prioritised by judges considering bail under Ministry of Justice guidelines.

The Daily Express leads with Tory analysis determining extra annual household costs are rising under Labour.

And the Daily Star says it is “budgie smuggler time” as warm weather is on the way for the UK.