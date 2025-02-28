Sadiq Khan backs Trump state visit and says protests will show freedom of speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Mayor of London has said it is important for Sir Keir Starmer to use a state visit by Donald Trump to engage with the US president and “disabuse him of some of the ideas he has”.

The King has invited Mr Trump to make a second state visit to the UK, an unprecedented gesture towards an American leader.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan opposed Mr Trump’s first visit in 2019, but supports a second one, saying that while he “recognises there are big concerns … these are unprecedented times”.

As an example of an idea held by the Trump administration which the state visit could be used to challenge, he pointed to statements by vice president JD Vance who he said had “put to Prime Minister Keir Starmer that there is no freedom of speech in the UK”.

Sir Sadiq said he supported the right to protest against the president, adding: “One of the things that I can say loudly and proudly is we have freedom of speech in this country, contrary to what some may believe in America.

“The joys of a democracy is not simply voting once every four or five years, but using the rights we have to protest to make sure your views are heard loudly and clearly.”

Mr Trump’s 2019 state visit saw large protests, costing the police more than £14 million as 10,000 officers were deployed all over Britain.

Sir Sadiq’s U-turn comes after he warned of “resurgent fascism” on the eve of Mr Trump’s election.

Lord Leong, who as a Lords whip holds the same constitutional position as a minister, said he disagreed with Sir Sadiq, and that the president “has a mandate and we have to work with him”.

“Sometimes I would say a period of silence would be most welcome,” he added.

During his first presidency, Mr Trump targeted Sir Sadiq, accusing him of “destroying the city of London”, and Sir Sadiq has said in the past that he was “singled out” because of his Muslim faith.

Sir Sadiq invited Mr Trump to see examples of London’s diverse culture on his visit, including the capital’s mosques, temples or festivals like the Lunar New year or Eid.

“If President Trump does come to London, he will see that actually diversity is a strength not a weakness. It makes us stronger, not weaker. It makes us richer, not poorer,” Sir Sadiq said.

Sir Sadiq has broken Labour ranks in the past to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing Mr Trump’s calls for the US to take ownership of the strip and transform it into a “Riviera of the Middle East”, Sir Sadiq said: “It is quite clear that in relation to the future of Gaza, it should be the Palestinians who decide what happens to Gaza, not the president of the USA or the prime minister of Israel.”

The invitation from the King was delivered to Mr Trump as Sir Keir travelled to Washington on Thursday to attempt to bridge the gap between the US and Europe over a potential deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Sir Sadiq has in the past called Mr Trump’s approach to peace negotiations “bonkers”, describing it as “rewarding” Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“When you see the fruits of Keir Starmer’s visit, it bodes well for the security of our continent but also of our country,” Sir Sadiq said.

“It is really important for the USA to be engaged in European security, to be engaged in Nato. It is really important that the future of Ukraine is decided by Ukraine and its president rather than by the USA and Russia.”