Donald Trump criticises European leaders and renews attacks on Sadiq Khan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said European nations are “decaying” and led by “weak” people who are failing to control immigration or end the Ukraine war.

The US president also launched a fresh attack on Sir Sadiq Khan, branding Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour ally a “disgusting mayor” who he claimed had been elected “because so many people have come in”.

In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Trump said European leaders were concerned with being “politically correct” and should “get the people out that came into the country illegally”.

“I think they’re weak, but I also think that they want to be so politically correct… I think they don’t know what to do,” he told Politico podcast The Conversation.

Asked whether European nations would remain allies, Mr Trump said they would “change their ideology, obviously, because the people coming in have a totally different ideology.”

He said: “I mean, look at… your mayor of London. He’s a disaster. He’s a disaster.

“He’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have. And he gets elected because so many people have come in.”

The president added: “He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place.”

On Ukraine, Mr Trump said he was “friends” with some leaders on the continent but “Europe is not doing a good job in many ways”.

Some are OK. I know the good leaders. I know the bad leaders. I know the smart ones. I know the stupid ones… but they’re not doing a good job. Europe is not doing a good job in many ways… And they’re not producing.

“We’re talking about Ukraine. They talk but they don’t produce. And the war just keeps going on and on. I mean, four years now it’s been going on, long before I got here,” he said.

The US leader’s remarks broadly echo rhetoric included in America’s new national security strategy, which questioned whether some European nations could remain “reliable allies” long-term.

The 33-page document also defined Washington’s policy on Europe as one of “cultivating resistance” to the “current trajectory” of countries on the continent.

It comes at a critical juncture in the war in Ukraine as sticking points remain in US-led efforts to broker a truce.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday reiterated his opposition to ceding any territory, resisting US pressure for a compromise with Russia as he continues to rally European support for Kyiv.

In his interview, Mr Trump again suggested the Ukrainian leader accept the American proposal to hand over land to Russia and argued Moscow retained the “upper hand”.

Downing Street denied it was failing to stand up for the London Mayor after declining to criticise the president’s attack on Sir Sadiq on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister has a strong relationship with the US president and a strong relationship with the Mayor of London and on both is committed to working together to deliver stronger outcomes for the British people right across the country,” a No 10 spokesman said.

Asked by journalists why Downing Street would not defend the mayor against the remarks, he said: “I don’t accept that. As I’ve said, the Prime Minister has a strong relationship with the Mayor of London.”

No 10 refused to say whether the Prime Minister agreed with the president’s characterisation of Europe but insisted the Government was determined to “return control of the asylum system”.

Asked whether a determination to preserve the transatlantic relationship meant the president could say whatever he wanted to about Britain, the spokesman said: “I don’t think that’s a fair interpretation of this conversation.

“I think as I’ve set out, the US is our closest partner on trade and security. You’ve seen the strengths of that relationship and the positive outcomes that has had for the British people.”

Sir Sadiq did not immediately respond to Mr Trump’s remarks.