I look forward to meeting Swinney, says Trump as he leaves US for Scotland

US President Donald Trump has said he is looking forward to meeting Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

The pair are expected to meet during the president’s four-day trip to Scotland, which is expected to begin on Friday evening.

Mr Trump will visit both of the golf clubs he owns in the country – Turnberry in South Ayrshire and Menie, near Aberdeen, in the coming days.

Before boarding the presidential plane Air Force One to fly to Scotland, he told journalists: “The Scottish leader is a good man, so I look forward to meeting him.”

He also said he has a “lot of love” for Scotland.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the visit on Friday, Mr Swinney said the meeting will be “an opportunity to “essentially speak out for Scotland” on international issues such as Gaza, as well as trade and the increase of business from the United States in Scotland.

“There are clearly also significant international issues upon which the people of Scotland have a view and want to have that view expressed by their First Minister,” he said.

“That relates to the awfulness of the situation in Gaza and the unbearable human suffering that is going on in Gaza.

“I want to make sure that those concerns and those views are expressed to the president of the United States.

“We have that opportunity, and I intend to take that opportunity to make sure that Scotland’s voice is heard.”

Mr Swinney also urged all of those set to protest against the president’s visit to do so “peacefully and to do so within the law”.