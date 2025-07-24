Trump’s Scotland itinerary explained as US president’s arrival set to spark protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will land in Scotland on Friday as he begins his five-day private trip to the country.

The US president is expected to arrive at Prestwick Airport in the evening, before heading over to his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

He is then expected to head over to his Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire before opening up a new course dedicated to his Scottish mother, who grew up on the Isle of Lewis.

He will leave the country at some point on Tuesday.

His presence will result in a significant operation from Police Scotland and thousands of officers, who are expected to deal with mass protests around his golf courses and major Scottish cities.

Mr Trump will be greeted by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray when he lands, with the minister pledging to give the American leader a “warm welcome”.

He will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his stay when the pair will discuss the UK-US trade deal.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer will meet to discuss the UK-US trade deal ( PA Wire )

The US president will also meet with First Minister John Swinney.

The SNP leader previously said he would have the opportunity to raise various issues with Mr Trump, including tariffs, Gaza and Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of his arrival, Mr Swinney said the global attention the visit will receive provides Scotland with an opportunity to respectfully demonstrate the principles of freedom and justice for all, while also promoting Scotland’s tourism sector and economic investment potential.

He said: “Scotland shares a strong friendship with the United States that goes back centuries.

“That partnership remains steadfast through economic, cultural and ancestral links – including of course, with the President himself.

“As we welcome the President of the United States, Scotland will be showcased on the world stage.

“This provides Scotland with a platform to make its voice heard on the issues that matter, including war and peace, justice and democracy.

open image in gallery Scotland First Minister John Swinney will also meet with Trump ( Jane Barlow/PA )

“It also includes the millions of Americans – many of them potential future tourists or investors in Scotland – who will watch their elected President as he visits our country.

“As First Minister it is my responsibility to advance our interests, raise global and humanitarian issues of significant importance, including the unimaginable suffering we are witnessing in Gaza, and ensure Scotland’s voice is heard at the highest levels of government across the world.

“That is exactly what I will do when I meet with President Trump during his time in Scotland.”

The SNP leader said Scotland is a “proud democratic nation” that “stands firm on the principles of equality and freedom for all, and a society that stands up for a fair and just world”.

Ahead of protests expected around Scotland, he said people had a right to “peaceful demonstration”, adding that “everyone has the democratic right to protect and express their views in a peaceful, and democratic manner”.

“That is right and proper,” he added. “I am confident the vast majority of people protesting will do Scotland proud and demonstrate as they should – peacefully and lawfully.

“I am also confident that Scotland’s police service can handle the challenge of keeping all our communities safe and, as they must, in maintaining the appropriate security any US President requires.

“This weekend is a landmark moment in our relationship with the United States, and I am certain it will be remembered for Scotland showing the world the very best of itself.”