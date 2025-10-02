Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American flags that were flown during Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK reportedly had to be replaced because they were the wrong shade of red.

Nick Farley, the UK’s official flag supplier, has said that “cherry red” replacement copies of the Stars and Stripes had to be made after a request from the US.

At around £800 each for 66 hand-sewn flags, the subtle change is estimated to have cost British taxpayers more than £50,000, according to The Telegraph.

open image in gallery Donald Trump received an unprecedented second state visit ( PA )

Mr Trump arrived for an unprecedented three-day state visit in September, where he was celebrated by the King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Mr Farley told The Telegraph that ahead of the visit the United States changed the shade of red used on the Stars and Stripes, meaning it was now much stronger than the red on the Union Flag.

“The Americans decided that the red we use, which is called R01, wasn’t right for them, and that they wanted a cherry red instead, so we had to buy all new flags for this visit.”

The difference in shade could have been caused by sunshine damage from previous uses, as Mr Farley said most flags have to be replaced every five years because of this. The Independent has contacted the US Embassy in London for comment.

open image in gallery Mr Trump with British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in front of their respective countries’ flags during the visit ( 2025 Getty Images )

During the state visit, the Mall and the streets near Windsor Castle in Berkshire were decked out in American flags. Trump called the second state visit “one of the highest honours of my life”.

When asked whether the difference in tone would have been noticed, Mr Farley told the newspaper: “They absolutely would have.

“Before a state visit, we have to provide samples and go to the embassies in London to get sign-off. Countries find it insulting if we get our colours wrong.”

Mr Farley’s company, the Flag Consultancy, is the official supplier of woven polyester flags for state occasions. It has been contracted to supply flags for a a range of events, from state visits and coronations to jubilees and royal weddings and funerals.

A government spokesperson told The Telegraph: “Our historic US state visit brought record-breaking investment into the UK of £150bn – boosting jobs and catapulting growth.”