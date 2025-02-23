What the papers say – February 23

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defence, Ukraine and UK relations with US President Donald Trump feature heavily on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers

The Sunday Telegraph reports Sir Keir Starmer is considering a rise in defence spending sooner than expected.

The Observer says the Prime Minister has “raised the stakes” ahead of this week’s meeting with Mr Trump by insisting Ukraine needs to be “at the heart of any negotiations” for a peace deal in its war with Russia.

Defence Secretary John Healey writes in The Sunday Times, warning Mr Trump that an “insecure peace” which is agreed in Ukraine “risks more war”,

Royal stories also make the front pages, the Sunday People reporting on a US lawyer calling on the King to urge his brother the Duke of York to provide more details on his relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Sunday Express says republicanism is waning in Australia and that the country will not “ditch” the monarchy due to the popularity of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Poorer families receive less compensation for maternity care failings, according to The Independent.

The Mail on Sunday says a grandmother was visited by police after comments she made about Labour politicians on Facebook.

The bully kutta, a new breed of fighting dog from Asia, is appearing in the UK, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Sun on Sunday gives over its front page to fresh allegations about TV chef Gino D’Acampo.

And the Daily Star Sunday says women think their dogs are more dependable – and better smelling – than their men.