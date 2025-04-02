Trump hails ‘co-operation’ between Ukraine and Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump hailed “good co-operation” between Russia and Ukraine as he reiterated his desire to get the war between the two nations “stopped”.

The US has been holding discussions with Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin’s officials in recent weeks, with the aim of reaching a ceasefire agreement.

Speaking from the White House as he announced tariffs on US imports of goods from around the world, Mr Trump said: “We’re going to get it stopped.”

He added: “It’s a senseless war that would have never happened if I was president and it shouldn’t be allowed to go on.

“And I think we’ve been given good co-operation by Russia and by Ukraine, but we have to get it stopped.

“It’s humanity. It’s humanity. It’s a terrible thing.”

On Sunday night, Mr Trump and Sir Keir Starmer agreed on the need to “keep up the collective pressure on Putin” during a phone call.

Last week, the White House said that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to pause hostilities in the Black Sea after their separate talks designed to secure a ceasefire.

However, strikes in Ukraine have continued. Mr Zelensky said on Wednesday that four people had been killed by a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

He said that Ukraine “needs a sufficient number of air defense systems and missiles to protect all people in Ukraine from Russian terror”.

In a post on X, he added: “We are working with all our partners toward this goal and we thank everyone who is helping us. We are grateful to everyone who understands that pressure on Russia and stable support for Ukraine are essential.”

In recent days the US president has said he was “angry, pissed off” with his Russian counterpart for questioning the credibility of Mr Zelensky.

In an interview with NBC News, Mr Trump criticised the Russian president for “getting into Zelensky’s credibility”.

The US leader suggested he was considering putting “secondary sanctions” on Russian oil, after Mr Putin continued to claim that Ukraine’s president lacks the legitimacy to sign a peace deal.