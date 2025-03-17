Trump to speak to Putin as Ukraine peacekeeping plans progress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said he will speak to Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as military chiefs prepare to discuss peacekeeping plans in London.

The call, announced by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, comes as Mr Putin continues to resist a US-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Although Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted the proposed unconditional ceasefire, the Russian president has said Ukraine must agree to give up its ambitions of joining Nato and cede territory to Russia before any pause in hostilities.

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Mr Putin of seeking to “delay” a ceasefire, while French president Emmanuel Macron has said the Russian president “does not seem to be sincerely seeking peace.

But on Sunday, Mr Witkoff insisted that Mr Putin was making “a constructive effort” and that the upcoming call with Mr Trump showed there was “positive momentum”.

While flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening, Mr Trump told reporters the aim of his conversation with Mr Putin will be to bring the conflict “to an end”.

He said: “We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday.

“A lot of work’s been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.”

Mr Trump said “dividing up certain assets” will form part of the conversation about bringing the war to a close.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” he said.

Meanwhile, military chiefs from the “coalition of the willing” convened by Sir Keir and Mr Macron will meet in London on Thursday to discuss plans for a Western peacekeeping force to be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Following a virtual meeting on Saturday with the leaders of 26 other nations, plus representatives from the EU and Nato, the Prime Minister said there had been “new commitments” offered and planning would now move into an “operational phase”.

But it remains unclear which nations have committed troops to a peacekeeping operation, while several have suggested such talks are premature given the lack of a ceasefire.

Mr Putin is also likely to object to any agreement that involves European or Nato troops being stationed in Ukraine, although Mr Zelensky sees this as essential to deterring future Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues, with Ukraine said to be under increasing pressure in the eastern Donetsk region, part of which has been under Russian control since 2014.

Ukrainian troops are also reported to be in retreat in the Kursk region of Russia, which they seized in a surprise raid in August in an attempt to secure a bargaining chip for future negotiations.