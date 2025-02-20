What the papers say – February 20
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine dominate the front pages of Thursday’s papers.
Comments by US President Donald Trump about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky dominate the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.
The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Express focus on Mr Trump dubbing Mr Zelensky a “dictator”.
The Guardian, The i Paper and the Financial Times also lead on Mr Trump’s comments and the deepening “rift” between the two countries.
The Times leads on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s words of support for Ukraine.
The Daily Mirror echoes Sir Keir’s words as it leads on the UK pledge of armed forces to Ukraine.
The Daily Star labels Donald Trump “Putin’s poodle”.
The Metro entirely opts for a different subject with the NHS beginning “comedy on prescription” trials.