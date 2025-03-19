Starmer pledges ‘unwavering support’ to Ukraine as diplomatic talks continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer promised his “unwavering support” to Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump are due to discuss plans to end the war with Russia.

In a call on Tuesday Vladimir Putin and Mr Trump agreed to a limited ceasefire on energy and infrastructure targets, but air strikes have continued and the Russian president refused to back the 30-day truce suggested by the US and Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump are set to speak on Wednesday following the talks between the US leader and his Russian counterpart.

At Prime Minister’s Questions Sir Keir said: “Last night I spoke to President Zelensky to discuss progress that President Trump had made with Russia towards a ceasefire.

Mr Zelensky said drone strikes against civilian infrastructure had continued overnight despite the call between the Kremlin and White House, including a direct hit on a hospital in Sumy.

At a press conference in Helsinki on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said: “Putin’s words are very different from reality.”

Mr Zelensky said he would speak to Mr Trump to “discuss the details of the next steps with him”.

The White House account of the call between Mr Trump and Mr Putin said “the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire”.

But the Kremlin’s statement following the talks said the proposal covered only the more limited category of “energy infrastructure” – meaning other civilian targets were still at risk.

Mr Putin also put forward a series of conditions in response to the US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day truce and called for a “complete cessation” of military aid and intelligence support to Kyiv.

Mr Trump told Fox News: “We didn’t talk about aid at all.”

Attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid have been a feature of Mr Putin’s campaign, with Russian forces repeatedly targeting power plants and other infrastructure.

Ukraine has responded with attacks on Russian oil facilities.

According to the White House, Mr Trump and Mr Putin agreed in their call “that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace.

“These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”