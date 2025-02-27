Trump says potential Windsor visit an ‘honour’ following invitation from King

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump hailed a potential visit to Windsor to see the King as “an honour” as the Prime Minister encouraged him to open an invitation from the monarch in front of the world’s media.

The letter from Charles suggested the “unprecedented” second state visit would “further enhance the special relationship between our two countries of which we are both so proud..”

Sir Keir Starmer publicly handed the letter over to Mr Trump, describing it as “very special” and a “truly historic” invitation.

As the Prime Minister presented the letter from the King to the president, he said: “It is my pleasure to bring from His Majesty the King, a letter.

“He sends his best wishes and his regards, of course, but he also asked me to bear this letter and bring it to you. So can I present a letter from the King.”

Mr Trump replied: “Thank you very much. Am I supposed to read it right now?”

Mr Trump showed the letter, marked “private and confidential” and featuring Charles’ signature, to the cameras gathered in the Oval Office on Thursday.

The King suggested he and Mr Trump could meet before that visit, either at Dumfries House or Balmoral, which are near the businessman’s golf courses in Scotland, to discuss the plans for the much grander state visit.

Mr Trump also said the invitation suggested Windsor as a possible destination for the visit, adding: “That’s really something”.

The letter, partially obscured by Mr Trump’s hand, reads: “I can only say that it would be … pleasure to extend that invitation once again, in the hope that you … some stage be visiting Turnberry and a detour to a relatively near neighbour might not cause you too much inconvenience. An alternative might perhaps be for you to visit Balmoral…

“There is much on both estates which I think you might find interesting, and enjoy – particularly as my foundation at Dumfries House provides hospitality skills-training for young people who often end up as staff on your own establishments!”

It continued: “Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom.

“As you will know this is unprecedented by a US President. That is why I would find it helpful for us to be able to discuss, together, a range of options for location and programme content.

“In so doing, working together, I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries of which we are both so proud.”

In the King’s hand, the letter was signed: “Yours Most Sincerely, Charles.”

After reading the invitation, Mr Trump said of Charles: “He’s a beautiful man, a wonderful man – I’ve gotten to know him very well, actually, first term and now second term.”

Sir Keir then said: “So, this is a letter from His Majesty the King, it’s an invitation for a second state visit.

“This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented and I think that just symbolises the strength of the relationship between us – so this is a very special letter.

“I think the last state visit was a tremendous success – His Majesty the King wants to make this even better than that.

“So, this is truly historic and unprecedented.”

Mr Trump replied: “That’s a great, great honour. And that says at Windsor – that’s really something.”

Asked by Sir Keir if Mr Trump would accept the King’s invitation for a second state visit, the US president said: “The answer is yes.

“On behalf of our wonderful First Lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes and we look forward to being there and honouring the King and honouring really your country.

“Your country is a fantastic country and it’ll be our honour to be there.

“Thank you very much.”

Sir Keir responded: “Well thank you very much Mr President. I shall happily take that back to His Majesty.”