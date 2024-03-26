Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The heartbroken relatives of a missing teacher have paid tribute to the mother-of-three who was a "staple in the community" after a body was pulled from a river.

Primary school teacher Pam Johnson was reported missing nearly two weeks ago after vanishing from her home in Doncaster.

The 63-year-old, who had never gone missing before, disappeared on 14 March without her phone or cards with her and had no more than £6.50 on her person.

Ms Johnson, also known as Shirley, was last picked up on a CCTV camera on Winchester Avenue in the city.

On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police confirmed a body believed to be the missing teacher was found in the River Don near Barnby Dun on Monday night.

Her daughter Samantha Johnson confirmed the news on social media and thanked members of the public who joined the search.

Primary school teacher Pam Johnson vanished nearly two weeks ago (South Yorkshire Police)

She said: “Hi everyone, as you will have all seen from the most recent updates the police had shut off roads at Barnby Dun by the River Don and canal. They have recovered a body matching the description of my mother.

“Formal identification will take place in the coming days but as it stands at the moment police are 99% sure it is our much loved mother, wife, sister, auntie, cousin and friend Pam Johnson.

“We appreciate all the efforts you have made in helping to find her and we cannot thank you all enough for the love you have all shown to us and especially my mum.

“My mother would be completely overwhelmed with the amount of love and care that has been shown throughout the previous days running up to this horrible ending.

“We ask that you now stop all activity and where possible take down/dispose of any posters you see as you are out and about.

“We also ask that you respect the privacy of our family during this absolutely heartbreaking time. Again thank you everybody, you will all forever have our love and respect.”

Relative Becky Jerman added on Facebook: “We as a family cannot thank everyone enough for their dedication to find Pam.

“She has been a staple in the community for a long time, children have grown from her teachings and come to help us all in her time of need. The amount of love and community spirit involved is extremely overwhelming, we honestly thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Kingfisher Primary School teacher’s disappearance sparked a huge manhunt involving tracker dogs, police divers, off road bike officers and flying drones.

Ms Johnson is described as being a passionate campaigner against fox hunting and other bloodsports and animal lover.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers searching for missing 63-year-old Doncaster woman Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, have today (Monday 25 March) sadly found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it be that of Pam. Her family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Pam’s disappearance, as well as handing out posters and carrying out their own searches.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Doncaster Council, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, who have helped both spread the word and assisted with searches.

“Our thoughts are with Pam’s loved ones at this most difficult of times.”