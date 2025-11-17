Aunt cut family from will and branded them ‘The Rats’ over care home suggestion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A great nephew disinherited after an aunt branded his side of the family "The Rats" over an "offensive suggestion" she go into a care home has lost a £400,000 will fight.

Childless Doreen Stock had planned to leave her entire estate to USA-based great-nephew, Ben Chiswick, 39, under a will written when he was a baby.

But "stubborn and houseproud" Mrs Stock dramatically changed her mind after falling out with Ben's parents, Patricia and Brent Chiswick - who she branded 'The Rats' - over a "suggestion" that she spend time in a care home.

The pensioner wrote Ben out in 2020, a year before her death aged 86, leaving everything instead to her London based nephew, Simon Stock, and his wife, Catherine.

Tax advisor Mr Stock, who claimed he was "the nearest thing to a son" his aunt ever had, lived close to her south London home, while she had not seen Ben for years after he emigrated to America, a court heard.

open image in gallery Ben Chiswick (R) and father Brent Chiswick (L) outside Central London County Court ( Champion News )

At Central London County Court, Ben challenged the will, claiming Doreen, who he said was a "fixture in his childhood," was too stricken by dementia to properly understand what she was doing when she disinherited him.

Giving judgment, Judge Jane Evans-Gordon found that Doreen's criticisms of the Chiswicks - who had held a power of attorney over her - were "unfair" as they only ever acted in her interests.

But that did not make her actions "irrational" and she did not not lack capacity when she wrote their son out of her will.

"[The] evidence was that Doreen was distraught to the point of tears about the suggestion that she would go into a care home. She felt very hurt and upset by the suggestion," she said.

"Doreen’s hostile feelings towards the Chiswicks increased to the point where she referred to them as 'the Rats.'

"Blaming the Chiswicks may have been unfair, but it was not irrational."

open image in gallery Doreen Stock's home in Charminster Road, Mottingham, south London ( Champion News )

During a trial earlier this year, the judge heard that "independent" and occasionally "stubborn" Doreen had a deep emotional attachment to her home in Charminster Road, Lewisham, having shared it with her husband Samuel until his death in 2001.

Without any children of her own, Doreen's first will, made in 1986, ultimately left her estate to Ben, son of her niece Patricia Chiswick and husband Brent.

The estate principally contains the Lewisham house, which is valued online at about £400,000.

The court heard Doreen previously had a good relationship with the Chiswicks, who helped her with her shopping and visited her regularly.

She even made a lasting power of attorney in their favour, but before she died revoked the document and changed her will in 2020, leaving everything to a nephew on her husband's side, Simon Stock, and his wife Catherine.

She died, aged 86, in 2021.

Challenging the will, propulsion engineer Ben claimed there was "something not right" about the change, telling the judge he had had a "really happy relationship" with his great-aunt.

However, for the Stocks, barrister James McKean told the court that Doreen had also been close to Simon Stock, who was "the nearest thing to a son she had," contributing to his school fees as a child.

And although she previously had a close relationship with Ben's parents, that was ruined when they suggested she go into a care home while they went on holiday in 2019.

open image in gallery Ben Chiswick (R) and his father Brent Chiswick (L) outside Central London County Court ( Champion News )

Patricia had then arranged for a "capacity assessment" for her aunt, which the barrister said led to Doreen fearing her independence was being threatened and ultimately changing her will.

There had been "building resentment" with the way her power of attorney was being administered, which "finally boiled over in the summer of 2019 when the Chiswicks made an ill-judged - though perhaps well-intentioned - suggestion to Doreen that she spend a period in residential care," he said.

"Doreen was, by all accounts, jealously independent. It is little wonder that she found the proposition to be alarming and offensive.

"No doubt Doreen was worried about the prospect of going into a home, then was asked to undergo the capacity assessment, and put two and two together."

Within weeks of the assessment, she had begun steps to revoke the power of attorney and make a new will in Simon and Catherine's favour.

In a judgment now made public, the judge said: "In or around May 2019, the Chiswicks were arranging a three-week holiday in August and were concerned that Doreen might struggle to cope in their absence.

"They investigated care homes and suggested to Doreen that she might like to spend the period of their holiday in a particular care home, the brochure for which they left with her.

"Although Doreen initially agreed that a respite break might be a good idea, she later changed her mind. It appears to be common ground that she was upset by the suggestion.

"While the Chiswicks thought that Doreen might like the respite home and consider moving permanently, I am satisfied that they did not promote the idea of a permanent move to Doreen.

"Doreen started expressing dissatisfaction with the Chiswicks....at the time the discussions about a care home were first held.

"[The] evidence was that Doreen was distraught to the point of tears about the suggestion that she would go into a care home. She felt very hurt and upset by the suggestion.

"Doreen’s hostile feelings towards the Chiswicks increased to the point where she referred to them as 'the Rats'.

"There was a concrete basis for Doreen’s dissatisfaction with the Chiswicks although, in my judgment, her assessment of them was unfair," said the judge.

"However, being wrong about somebody or their conduct does not render a decision incapacitous.

"Mrs Chiswick told me that, in the background, there was a hope that Doreen would like it sufficiently well to move into it full time.

"This hope may well have communicated itself to Doreen. Mrs Chiswick arranged the capacity assessment...which caused Doreen considerable upset.

"Blaming the Chiswicks may have been unfair, but it was not irrational."

She said it was also a fact that Ben Chiswick had not seen his great-aunt for many years, nor spoken to her on the phone or written to her.

"In contrast, I am satisfied that the Stocks did visit Doreen more frequently and carry out small tasks for her," she added.

She concluded: "I am satisfied that Doreen did have capacity to make a will in January to March 2020."

The decision means Mr and Mrs Stock inherit her entire estate, while Ben Chiswick gets nothing.