A vast emergency response was mobilised as Gainsborough Care Home was evacuated ( BNPS )

Three people have died as a care home in Dorset was evacuated and a hazard team sent to the scene.

Dorset Police have launched an investigation into the “unexplained” deaths, as the emergency services rushed to the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage on Wednesday morning.

Ten ambulances were called, along with six fire crews, including two teams from neighbouring Hampshire.

Four people were also taken to hospital, police said, and other residents from the home were taken to a nearby church.

The home, run by Agincare, has 48 residents, all elderly and some with dementia.

Gas distribution company SGN said it was called to the home earlier today as the national gas emergency service for the south of England.

“Our engineers are waiting for access to the building to complete safety checks,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident.”

At this time there is nothing to indicate any risk to the wider public, police said.