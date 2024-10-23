Dorset care home latest: Three dead as hazard team, 10 ambulances and six firefighter crews rush to scene
Four in hospital as other residents moved to nearby church
Three people have died as a care home in Dorset was evacuated and a hazard team sent to the scene.
Dorset Police have launched an investigation into the “unexplained” deaths, as the emergency services rushed to the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage on Wednesday morning.
Ten ambulances were called, along with six fire crews, including two teams from neighbouring Hampshire.
Four people were also taken to hospital, police said, and other residents from the home were taken to a nearby church.
The home, run by Agincare, has 48 residents, all elderly and some with dementia.
Gas distribution company SGN said it was called to the home earlier today as the national gas emergency service for the south of England.
“Our engineers are waiting for access to the building to complete safety checks,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident.”
At this time there is nothing to indicate any risk to the wider public, police said.
Gainsborough Care Home said it had allocated “extra staffing resources” to support people affected, and that residents moved to a village hall and church were “safe and well”.
A spokesperson said: “We appreciate that this is a stressful and worrying time for those involved, and have allocated extra staffing resources to provide support locally. We are contacting and updating residents’ families.
“We will continue to work with the lead local authority services to return residents into their home at the earliest opportunity, and will provide further updates in due course.”
South Western Ambulance Service said they were called at 5.20am on Wednesday to an incident in Swanage, sending a hazard response team, 10 double-crewed ambulances and “a significant number of additional resources”.
Residents bring blankets to church housing evacuated care home residents
A Dorset councillor has said that evacuated care home residents were initially taken to All Saint's Church, near the care home, and will be moved to other placements.
Gary Suttle told of local residents “kindly” coming into the church bringing blankets in acts of “great community support”.
The families of those who have died have been informed and the coroner has been notified, Dorset Police said.
“At this time there is nothing to indicate any risk to the wider public,” a spokesperson said.
A hazard team was also part of the emergency response.
An investigation has been launched because the three deaths in Swanage are being treated as “unexplained”, Dorset Police said.
The force said: “Four other people have been taken to hospital as a precaution and other residents of the address have been evacuated to a safe location as emergency services respond to the incident.
“There remains a significant multi-agency presence in place at the address and a cordon remains in place as we work with partners to carry out further enquiries.”
Three people have died and four taken to hospital after a care home in Dorset was evacuated and a hazard response team called.
A vast emergency response was mobilised to deal with the major incident in Swanage on Wednesday morning, with Dorset Police confirming the fatalities at Gainsborough Care Home shortly after 1pm.
