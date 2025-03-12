Bomb squad scrambled to ‘ordnance’ on beach that turned out to be a saucepan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Navy’s bomb disposal squad was scrambled after “potential ordnance” was found on a Dorset beach – only find it was an upturned saucepan.

A well-meaning member of the public contacted the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) at 10am on Monday after they spotted the suspicious object on Charmouth beach.

West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team and Dorset Police attended, a cordon was put in place and the Royal Navy bomb disposal team was dispatched from Plymouth.

After inspecting the object, they found that it was probably a saucepan which had washed ashore.

A Lyme Regis Coastguard spokesman wrote on Facebook: “Along with West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team and Dorset Police, we responded to a report of an unidentified object part-submerged in the sand near the Heritage Coast Centre.

“Due to the heavily weathered metal item being partially buried, we took photos and measurements and passed them on to EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) experts for assessment.

“An initial cordon was put in place, which was later increased to 100m after the Royal Navy bomb disposal experts expressed interest based on the object’s appearance and measurements.

“The Royal Navy bomb disposal team from Plymouth arrived shortly after and, upon closer inspection and subsequent digging out, determined that the object was a very old straight sided saucepan or similar metal container.

“We would like to thank the first informant who contacted the NCl regarding the item. Ordnance is known to wash up on our shores, and if there is any doubt, please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A coastguard spokeswoman said the member of the public had done the right thing to call 999.

She said: “We ask people if they do come across something on the beach that might be unexploded ordnance, to not touch it, just call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”