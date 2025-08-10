Major incident declared as huge fire rages on Dorset heath

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major incident has been declared after 100 firefighters were called out to tackle a huge blaze raging on Dorset heathland.

The wildfire, which prompted 20 homes to be evacuated, measured around 1,000 metres by 800 metres on Saturday evening, with fire crews working through the night and into Sunday morning to contain the blaze.

The fire at Holt Heath, near Wimborne, spread rapidly due to windy conditions fanning the flames. All those who fled their homes on Saturday evening have now returned but residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the dense smoke billowing from the site.

On Sunday morning, the fire service said that steady progress had been made through the night to suppress the spread of the fire - with around 69 hectares of land affected.

A second heath fire, which affected 21 hectares of land at Newton Heath near Swanage, is also still burning. Firefighters have been tackling that blaze since last Sunday.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Darren Langdown said on Saturday: “We have declared a major incident both due to the size of the fire at Holt Heath, and also the impact of this and Newton Heath on our overall availability of resources.

“We are extremely grateful to our neighbouring services for the support they are giving us, and I can only praise all of our staff who are working so hard in extremely arduous conditions to bring these fires under control.”

He added: “I would ask the public to help us by staying away from the affected areas; the fire at Holt Heath, in particular, is spreading rapidly and anyone trying to see what’s going on could be cut off very easily. We would also ask photographers not to fly drones near the fire, as we are using drones provided by Wessex Rescue to help us direct our firefighting.”