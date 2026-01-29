Baby born in hospital after pregnant woman hit in e-bike hit and run, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A baby has been born in a serious condition after a pregnant woman was hit by an e-bike which failed to stop at the scene of the crash in Poole.

The collision happened in Herbert Avenue, near to the junction with Manor Avenue, in Poole, Dorset, on Monday, January 26.

A Dorset Police spokesman said that the pedestrian, in her 30s, was treated in hospital for her injuries, which were not serious.

Her baby, born in hospital, remains in a serious condition, according to a force spokesman.

He said: “Officers investigating a road traffic collision in Poole are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

“At around 3.50pm on Monday 26 January 2026 a collision occurred involving an e-bike and a pedestrian in Herbert Avenue, near to the junction with Manor Avenue.

“It was reported the rider of the e-bike failed to stop at the scene.

“The pedestrian, a pregnant woman aged in her 30s, attended hospital for treatment.

“Her baby, who has since been born, remains in hospital in a serious condition.”

Police Constable Dan Blagden, of the force’s roads policing team, said: “We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage or witnessed the manner of the riding of the e-bike prior to the collision.

“We understand there was a pillion passenger on the e-bike at the time of the incident and we would ask this person and the rider to come forward and speak to police.”