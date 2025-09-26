Swinney accused of ‘playing politics’ over UK Government’s digital ID plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has been accused of seeking to “play politics” over UK Government plans to create digital ID – with a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet insisting it will not be called a “BritCard”.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander hit back after the First Minister had claimed that by “calling it BritCard, the Prime Minister seems to be attempting to force every Scot to declare ourselves British”.

Rejecting that notion, Mr Swinney insisted he is a Scot.

Posting on social media, the First Minister made clear: “I am opposed to mandatory digital ID – people should be able to go about their daily lives without such infringements.”

Mr Alexander however said digital ID – which will be mandatory by the end of the current UK parliamentary term – is the “way of the future”.

Speaking ahead of an announcement by Sir Keir on Friday, the Scottish Secretary said: “The Prime Minister will not be announcing a BritCard, it’s not called a BritCard, and it isn’t even a card.”

He explained the Government plans will require people to have the digital ID on their phones.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, the Labour MP said: “We’ve got boarding passes, train tickets, Tesco Clubcards on our phones already, and I can be very clear that you won’t be required to carry it or produce it except to prove your right to work in the United Kingdom.

“So people may be inclined to try to play politics or to try and anticipate what this might or might not be, but I can give the assurance that this is not a card, it is a digital ID.”

Mr Alexander went on to say the scheme being proposed is similar to that in “many other parts of the world”, such as Australia, Estonia and Denmark.

He said: “Of course people are going to try to score political points even before the Prime Minister speaks.

“It will be required by the end of the Parliament to try to clamp down on illegal working.”

Digital ID will give people a “secure identity online as more of our lives move online”, he argued, and it will make it easier to people to “engage with public services”.

The Scottish Secretary said: “How many times have any of us had to scrabble around in the house to try to find an old utility bill? Having a secure digital ID feels like the way of the future.”

Digital ID would be the authoritative proof of identity and residency status in the UK and include name, date of birth, and a photo, as well as information on nationality and residency status.

How the scheme will work for those who do not use smartphones will be addressed as part of the UK Government’s consultation process.

The Prime Minister has already said it will make it harder for people to work illegally.

Sir Keir said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this Government is listening and delivering.

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.

“It will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”

Speaking to the PA news agency at an event in Stirling on Friday, Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said he would not be comfortable having the new ID on his phone.

He said: “I don’t trust sir Keir Starmar to run a bath let alone deliver a very costly, complex digital ID card. That’s before we even get to the issue around personal freedom and privacy. I think there are huge issues around that and we fundamentally oppose these.

“Even if it was a good idea, even if he could persuade people that their privacy and rights would be protected, it would cost an absolute fortune.

“We wouldn’t trust them to deliver it, they’re incapable of delivering anything. We all know the only reason this is being announced now, it’s been pulled out from underneath the sofa because Sir Keir Starmer is desperately trying to deflect from his dismal record in Government.”

Mr Findlay also called on Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to declare his own opinion on the digital ID proposals.

He said: “It’s really on Anas Sarwar as well to come out and explain to us whether he supports digital ID cards or not. I think he should find a backbone and he should tell Sir Keir Starmer that this is a terrible idea, and he should bin it immediately.”