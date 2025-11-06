UK Government ‘disrespectful’ over Cameron Barracks plans, says council leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of Highland Council has accused the UK Home Office of “disrespect” over its handling of plans to house asylum seekers in an Army barracks in Inverness.

Ministers recently announced proposals to house 300 male asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks.

It came as Labour ministers seek to move asylum seekers out of hotels and into what they deem “more suitable” accommodation.

At a special meeting of Highland Council on Thursday, council leader Raymond Bremner disputed claims by Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander that the authority had been consulted on the plans.

“There has been no real engagement as far as I’m concerned, and trying to get clarification has been a challenging process to say the least,” he said.

Mr Bremner said the council had received nothing in writing from the UK Government since October 27, and that a letter he sent to the Home Secretary had not yet been answered.

He went on: “Not receiving a response to that letter… simply is disrespectful of the role of this council, the Highland Council.

“Despite what the Secretary of State for Scotland said yesterday, we were not consulted on the proposals.”

Mr Alexander told a Westminster committee on Wednesday that it was unfair to suggest the Home Office had not engaged with “a range of local organisations” on the plans.

Mr Bremner said he had a number of questions about the proposals, including why “a town centre location in the north of Scotland in the middle of winter” was an appropriate place to house asylum seekers.

He also said he wanted to know what additional resources would be available to deal with the impact on council and NHS services, and how the Home Office plans to address concerns raised by local residents.

His concerns were echoed by opposition leader Alasdair Christie, who said that in his 30 years as a councillor he had never seen “a situation where central government has kept an authority in the dark so much”.

He said when the council was given information it was asked to keep it “secret” – only for the UK Government to then issue a press release and do an interview on BBC radio.

“That really just pulled the rug from out of the Highland Council and showed what little respect we were actually being shown on this issue,” he said.

A number of councillors queried whether Cameron Barracks itself is a suitable building, given the need for a £1.3 million refurbishment.

Concerns were also raised about “community cohesion”, and how the local authority could ensure people are prepared for the “sudden” presence of 300 asylum seekers without having more information about the plans.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are furious at the level of illegal migrants and asylum hotels.

“This Government will close every asylum hotel. Work is well under way, with more suitable sites being brought forward to ease pressure on communities across the country.

“We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across government so that we can accelerate delivery.”