Cleaners to protest outside Downing Street over ‘culture of disrespect’

Security guards and cleaners, who work in government offices, will protest against Whitehall’s “culture of disrespect” towards low paid workers outside of Downing Street.

The demonstration will take place from 5:30pm on Friday, according to United Voices of the World (UVW) union.

This follows revelations in Sue Gray’s partygate report, published on Thursday, of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff.

She wrote: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff.

“This was unacceptable.”

The UVW represents outsourced cleaners at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) who are still fighting for full pay sick pay and the London Living Wage; some cleaners from this department will be joining the protest.

One cleaner and former UVW member, Emanuel Gomes, died in April 2020 without having access to a sick pay scheme which would have given him entitlement to paid leave while being unwell.

Consequently, the union says he felt “forced” to turn up for work despite being ill because “he could not afford to take a sick day”.

Florencio Hortago, a cleaner at the MoJ and UVW member, said low paid workers are routinely subjected to disrespect by the government while there’s a lack of regard for their health and safety.

“Cleaners are disrespected on a daily basis, even working for the government. When the pandemic hit we didn’t have sick pay. I have been working at the MoJ for 18 years and I still don’t have full sick pay,” she said, adding that she worked with Mr Gomes prior to his death.

“I also was very ill during three weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, when we didn’t know whether our symptoms were Covid-19 or not and I still had to go to work feeling unwell because otherwise I wouldn’t be able to pay my rent. When we asked for masks, they said no.

“We, the MoJ cleaners with the help of UVW fought against this and managed to get the MoJ to cover our Covid-19 related absences but we are still fighting to get full pay sick pay.”

Ms Hortago, who has three jobs, said cleaners are “on poverty wages and barely paid pennies above the minimum wage”.

“I have just finished working a 12+ hour overnight shift cleaning three different buildings,” she added. “This is the situation of most of us in the cleaning services and that is what is truly disrespectful.”

The MoJ has been approached for comment.

