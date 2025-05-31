Body found in reservoir after father and son fell into water

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found in a reservoir after a father and son fell into the water and a major search was launched.

The pair fell into Draycote Water in Rugby, Warwickshire, on Thursday afternoon, after their boat capsized.

The teenage son was rescued by two members of the public. He was not injured in the incident.

However, a major search operation was launched for his father, involving multiple police forces, fire and rescue services, and search and rescue services.

A body was found in the reservoir on Friday evening.

Warwickshire Police said it is believed to be that of the father.

The force added that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Local Area Commander for Rugby, Chief Inspector Angus Eagles said on Friday: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time and I would ask that their privacy continues to be respected.

“Since yesterday, an intensive search operation has been underway that has seen a range of specialist search tactics and technology being used. I don’t underestimate the impact this tragic incident, and the large-scale search operation will have had on local people and businesses. Thank you all for your patience and understanding while our officers worked tirelessly to find the man.

“Special thanks also goes to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, Warwickshire Search and Rescue, West Mercia Search and Rescue, Avon Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, and Severn Trent – all of whom have played an integral role in supporting our extensive search efforts.”