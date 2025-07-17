Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers who drink alcohol the night before a morning drive are putting lives at risk, a new survey has warned.

It comes after a poll revealed more than a fifth (21 per cent) of motorists have drunk alcohol after 10pm when needing to drive before 9am the following morning.

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, which commissioned the survey, warned that drinking alcohol the night before getting behind the wheel can pose a “serious threat” because a “groggy head” means slower reaction times.

The survey of 1,072 UK motorists also indicated that 38 per cent of people who have consumed several alcoholic drinks ahead of driving before 9am stopped drinking after 9pm.

Charity Drinkaware states that alcohol is removed from the body at a rate of one unit per hour, although this varies depending on a person’s weight, liver health and metabolism speed.

Around three large glasses of wine or three pints of high-strength beer or cider is the equivalent of nine units.

Someone consuming those drinks up to 10pm could still have alcohol in their body at 7am or later, IAM RoadSmart warned.

Someone consuming alcohol past 10pm could still have alcohol in their body at 7am or later ( PA )

Nicholas Lyes, the charity’s director of policy and standards, said: “Drink-driving is a killer, and drivers may be unwittingly getting into their vehicle in the morning unaware that they could be doing so illegally if they have been drinking alcohol the night before, posing a serious threat to the safety of others.

“Even if they are just inside the legal limit, the level of alcohol in their system will impair their reaction times.

“Moreover, consuming alcohol impacts on sleep quality.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing, said: “There is simply no excuse for getting behind the wheel when you are impaired through drink or drugs, and this includes the morning after.

“If you choose to do so you are putting your life and the lives of others at risk.”

The survey also suggested nearly a third (31per cent) of drivers in the previous 12 months had been with a friend or relative who drank alcohol before getting into a vehicle.

Some 72 per cent of this group warned them they should not drive, while 23 per cent said they took no action.

Four out of five (81 per cent) people polled said rehabilitation courses should become mandatory for anyone convicted of a drink-drive offence.

Currently the courses are sometimes offered in return for a shorter driving ban.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency statistics revealed 27,837 British motorists were convicted of drink-driving multiple times in the 11 years to July 20 2024.

Some 372 were caught at least four times, including four who were prosecuted on seven occasions.

Latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures show an estimated 300 people were killed in crashes on Britain’s roads involving at least one driver over the legal alcohol limit in 2022.

That was up from 260 the previous year and was the highest total since 2009 when 380 deaths were recorded.

Separate figures show there are more drink drive-related casualties in July than any other month of the year.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Nowhere else in Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.

A DfT spokesperson said: “We take road safety extremely seriously, and there are already strict penalties in place for those who are caught drink-driving, with rehabilitation courses offered to those convicted and banned from driving for over a year.

“While we don’t have plans to mandate these courses, we are committed to improving road safety, and our Think! campaign will next week launch its summer drink-drive activity, timed to coincide with the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s Operation Spotlight.”