The alarming number of motorists caught drink-driving every day

Nearly 100 drivers a day have been caught drink-driving across Britain over the past three years, new figures reveal.

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, which obtained the data, stressed the urgent need for "a shift in mindset" among motorists.

A total of 108,000 drivers received drink-drive endorsements on their licences between 2022 and 2024, averaging 99 per day.

These statistics were acquired from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) via a Freedom of Information request.

The data shows drivers aged 25-39 were the most frequent offenders, with 48,000 caught. This was followed by the 40-65 age group (40,000) and younger drivers aged 17-24 (15,000).

Just 3,000 drivers over 65 were convicted of drink-driving during the same period.

IAM RoadSmart estimated that for someone whose job requires them to drive, the potential cost of being caught drink-driving is up to £80,000 based on factors such as lost earnings, legal fees, higher insurance premiums and a fine.

open image in gallery It found 108,000 motorists in Britain received drink-drive endorsements on their licence between 2022 and 2024 ( PA Archive )

Motorists convicted of drink-driving in the UK usually lose their licence for at least 12 months although offenders may be offered a reduced ban if they complete a rehabilitation course.

They also face a fine and possible imprisonment.

Latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures show an estimated 260 people were killed in crashes on Britain’s roads involving at least one driver over the legal alcohol limit in 2023.

Approximately 1,600 people were seriously injured.

It was reported last month that ministers are considering cutting the drink-drive limit in England and Wales as part of a road safety strategy this autumn.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander may reduce the limit from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 22 micrograms.

This would be in line with Scotland – which cut its drink-drive limit in 2014 – and the rest of Europe, where no other country has a limit as high as that in England and Wales.

open image in gallery The drink-drive limit could be reduced in line with the rest of Europe amid concern existing road safety measures are no longer working ( Liam McBurney/PA )

IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards Nicholas Lyes said: “Drink-driving is a dangerously reckless act that puts other people’s lives at risk.

“The fact that there were 1,860 killed or seriously injured in a drink-drive related collision in 2023 – the equivalent of five people a day – should be sufficient deterrent.

“But for some, the consequences might only dawn on them when they realise the wider cost.

“We hope that by calculating the potential cost to the individual, would-be law breakers will at the very least consider the impact on themselves and think twice before getting behind the wheel after a drink; it could end up being a very expensive pint if it puts you over the drink-drive limit.

“What we need is a shift in mindset. Lowering the limit and boosting enforcement would help send the message that having none for the road is best.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “We want all road users to travel safely, and there are already strict penalties in place for those who are caught drink-driving.

“We are committed to improving road safety, and our well-established Think! campaign is designed to reduce the number of those killed and injured on our roads, particularly targeting young men.

“Road safety measures have not been reviewed for over a decade, and we will set out the next steps for our strategy for road safety in due course.”