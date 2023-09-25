Thousands of spiking incidents emerge ahead of freshers week

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of incidents of spiking have emerged in England and Wales ahead of freshers week kicking off at universities across the UK – with vapes now a target for spiking.

New data from the National Police Chiefs Council, seen by The Independent, reveals there were 6,732 reported spiking offences between May 2022 and May 2023 – with this including 957 needle spiking offences.

Figures show there were an average of 561 reported spiking offences per month during this period – with the policing body stating the data includes vapes and food which have been spiked.

Campaigners warn these figures are only the tip of the iceberg due to the fact victims do not report as they fear not being taken seriously or feel too much shame to come forward.

Rosie Smith, who is studying at the University of Manchester, said she was spiked at a nightclub while visiting her sister in Durham last October.

The 20-year-old added: “After only two drinks I lost all control of my limbs and ability to talk. I was trapped within my own body and left powerless.

“My mental health was dramatically impacted after I was spiked and I didn’t report the incident to the police due to many other students I know not being believed or being turned away.

“Spiking is a terrifying and sadly prevalent crime which has a long-lasting impact on the victim, family and friends.”

She said the spiking ordeal has “completely” changed her attitude to going out as she explained she worries about her friends a great deal.

“I don't lose the same inhibitions now on a night out,” Rosie added. “I don't feel as carefree. You start doubting the people around you which is really sad.”

Previous data from police forces in England and Wales show there were almost 5,000 reported needle and drink spikings from September 2021 to September 2022 but this data did not include spiked vapes.

Helena Conibear, chief executive of the Alcohol Education Trust, a charity which distributes drink tests and information to students across the UK, said vapes and food have been spiked with similar substances to what is found in non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks.

“Time after time victims report to us that bouncers or staff left them outside, told concerned friends that the victim is drunk or denied that spiking had taken place on their premises,” she said.

“Our other concern is how A&E deals with spiking cases as there is no duty to test and victims are often just sent home and told to report to the police or victim support”.

Ms Conibear explained studies demonstrate most drink-spiking victims never report the incident and “feel let down by medical services”.

She added: “Between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of those spiked didn’t report it at the time, thinking they wouldn’t be believed or taken seriously.

“Much better measures are now in place, thanks to the work of the police, good venues and unis – including rapid urine testing, dedicated welfare and active bystander staff, safe spaces at venues and drink testing kits."

David Sidwick and Joy Allen, joint addictions and substance misuse leads for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said: “Spiking is a heinous crime which puts lives at risk. This fresher’s term we are urging university students to be vigilant and look out for their friends.”

It comes after a woman recently told The Independent about her experience of being spiked as well as saying she was backing a legal challenge against the government by campaigners who claim not enough is being done to tackle the crime.