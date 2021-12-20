Driver crashes into Sainsbury’s window and ends up in pet food aisle

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed there were no injuries “but lots and lots of damage”

Grace Almond
Monday 20 December 2021 19:32
<p>The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed that an investigation into the incident was “ongoing"</p>

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed that an investigation into the incident was “ongoing"

(@DerbyshireRPU)

A driver has crashed their car into the window of a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Derby.

The red Audi hit the store in Osmaston Park in Allenton at around 10pm on Saturday and ended up in the pet food aisle of the store.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the incident, saying: “In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please.”

The unit confirmed an investigation into the incident was “ongoing”, and initial CCTV of the crash “shows a poor standard of driving” in the car park.

It also confirmed that there were no injuries, “but lots and lots of damage”.

The crash left products and shelving strewn across the shop floor.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in