Driver crashes into Sainsbury’s window and ends up in pet food aisle
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed there were no injuries “but lots and lots of damage”
A driver has crashed their car into the window of a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Derby.
The red Audi hit the store in Osmaston Park in Allenton at around 10pm on Saturday and ended up in the pet food aisle of the store.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the incident, saying: “In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please.”
The unit confirmed an investigation into the incident was “ongoing”, and initial CCTV of the crash “shows a poor standard of driving” in the car park.
It also confirmed that there were no injuries, “but lots and lots of damage”.
The crash left products and shelving strewn across the shop floor.
