Warning drivers could face £5000 fine over summer driving error

Drivers could be stung with a fine of up to £5,000 if caught carrying out a common summer error while behind the wheel.

According to the highway code, all drivers must slow down and “if necessary, stop” if they are dazzled by sunlight.

Anyone who fails to do so could be fined up to £5,000.

Often sunglasses are designed to minimise glare and could cause drivers to not be aware of the harsh sunlight and through this, not slow down.

“Keep your vehicle well-ventilated to avoid drowsiness,” the code reads.

“Be aware that the road surface may become soft or if it rains after a dry spell it may become slippery.

“These conditions could affect your steering and braking. If you are dazzled by bright sunlight, slow down and if necessary, stop.”

The code also details that it is illegal to wear tinted glasses in certain conditions.

“At night or in poor visibility, do not use tinted glasses, lenses or visors if they restrict your vision,” the code reads.

Penalties for this offence ranging from demerit points, an unlimited fine or in extreme cases, even potential disqualification.

The shock insight comes as Britain’s warm weather and impending heat waves is likely to result in more drivers wearing sunglasses.

Britain’s hot conditions could continue well into the summer with new predictions revealing temperatures may soar to new heights.

The warning comes after an already sunny June which saw Sunday as the joint hottest day of the year so far with a top of 32.2C that was recorded in Conningsby, Lincolnshire.

However, the Met Office said it’s not yet clear whether the rest of the season could come to rival the record-breaking conditions set during the scorching conditions of summer 2022.

On July 19 last year, a temperature of 40.3 °C was recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, the hottest reading ever recorded in the UK’s history.

These conditions continued in the weeks before and after as the mercury remained in the 30s in all corners of the country throughout the month.