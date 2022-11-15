Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The four new driving laws now in force across the UK

From a total mobile phone ban to low emission zones, don’t be caught out by new motoring rules

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 15 November 2022 09:59
Comments

Related: Lorry driver swears at police as he’s caught driving with mobile phone without seatbelt

Motorists have been urged to be familiar with new driving laws that have been rolled out, including stricter rules against the use of mobile phones.

Drivers are also being cautioned to be aware of clean air zones on their journey and to ensure their vehicle has the required permissions to avoid a fine.

A spokesperson for leasing company LeaseCar.uk said: “It is really important for all drivers to keep an eye out on the changes to motoring rules this summer. No one wants to be landed with a fine or severe driving penalty by simply not staying updated on new regulations.

“The government and local councils have both introduced further rulings to help improve air quality in city centres, as well as the general road safety for all users - two areas which have become increasingly more recognised to implement measures of change.

Recommended

“Stay up-to-date with the latest updates and regulations of the Highway Code this summer to avoid fines and driving sanctions, and help to keep fellow drivers, cyclists and pedestrians safe.”

Here are four laws changes drivers should be aware of, after being rolled out in September:

Low Emission Zones

Low Emission Zones (LEZ) are schemes typically implemented in cities to manage pollution.

If a vehicle does reach the minimum standard for emissions, it will be charged for entering the zone.

Several cities in the UK have already introduced the scheme such as London, Brighton and Birmingham with many to follow including Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh over the next few years.

Failure to pay the daily charges for a vehicle entering the LEZ will result in heavy penalties.

Mobile Phone Usage

It is now illegal for motorists in the UK to use their mobiles at any time during a journey.

Previously, drivers could use their phones for purposes that were not for “interactive communications” such as looking for music or taking photos.

However, the law has now tightened which means anyone caught using their phone for any reason will receive a £200 fine and six points on their licence.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In an additional measure, drivers who have passed their test within two years could lose their licence completely if caught using a mobile phone.

Speed Limiters

In a little-known rule that announced this summer, all new cars are now required to be have a speed limiter.

The device is fitted on cars and works by restricting the engine power, limiting the speed of the car.

However, it is still the responsibility of the driver to stay within the road’s speed limits.

Recommended

Transporting goods into Europe

Drivers will need a licence to carry goods or people that are for hire or reward – such as shared-cost group minibus trips – into the EU or Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The standard international goods vehicle licence will be required for light good vehicles, vans, and cars/vans towing trailers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in