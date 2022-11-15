The four new driving laws now in force across the UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Motorists have been urged to be familiar with new driving laws that have been rolled out, including stricter rules against the use of mobile phones.

Drivers are also being cautioned to be aware of clean air zones on their journey and to ensure their vehicle has the required permissions to avoid a fine.

A spokesperson for leasing company LeaseCar.uk said: “It is really important for all drivers to keep an eye out on the changes to motoring rules this summer. No one wants to be landed with a fine or severe driving penalty by simply not staying updated on new regulations.

“The government and local councils have both introduced further rulings to help improve air quality in city centres, as well as the general road safety for all users - two areas which have become increasingly more recognised to implement measures of change.

“Stay up-to-date with the latest updates and regulations of the Highway Code this summer to avoid fines and driving sanctions, and help to keep fellow drivers, cyclists and pedestrians safe.”

Here are four laws changes drivers should be aware of, after being rolled out in September:

Low Emission Zones

Low Emission Zones (LEZ) are schemes typically implemented in cities to manage pollution.

If a vehicle does reach the minimum standard for emissions, it will be charged for entering the zone.

Several cities in the UK have already introduced the scheme such as London, Brighton and Birmingham with many to follow including Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh over the next few years.

Failure to pay the daily charges for a vehicle entering the LEZ will result in heavy penalties.

Mobile Phone Usage

It is now illegal for motorists in the UK to use their mobiles at any time during a journey.

Previously, drivers could use their phones for purposes that were not for “interactive communications” such as looking for music or taking photos.

However, the law has now tightened which means anyone caught using their phone for any reason will receive a £200 fine and six points on their licence.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In an additional measure, drivers who have passed their test within two years could lose their licence completely if caught using a mobile phone.

Speed Limiters

In a little-known rule that announced this summer, all new cars are now required to be have a speed limiter.

The device is fitted on cars and works by restricting the engine power, limiting the speed of the car.

However, it is still the responsibility of the driver to stay within the road’s speed limits.

Transporting goods into Europe

Drivers will need a licence to carry goods or people that are for hire or reward – such as shared-cost group minibus trips – into the EU or Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The standard international goods vehicle licence will be required for light good vehicles, vans, and cars/vans towing trailers.